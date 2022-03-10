KENDALLVILLE — After finishing second in the regional tournament at Purdue Northwest, East Noble High School’s Science Olympiad team is getting ready to compete in the state tournament coming up on March 12.
Since the team finished in the top five at the regional, they now advance to the state tournament at Purdue University where they will compete against 30 schools to possibly take home the grand prize.
“We are hoping to get a top 10 finish this year just like we had at the regional,” said Mark Liepe, one of the coaches of the Science Olympiad team at East Noble.
Since having a strong finish at the regional competition, they’ve only had two weeks to prepare for the state tournament.
This will be the fifth competition the team will be competing in this year with the state being the final one for them.
The team this year consists of 13 students which consists of both upper and under classmen.
He said students on the team are required to keep track of the amount of hours they spend on their events every week. Science Olympiad consists of 23 different events that includes environmental science, engineering, astronomy and geology.
“Our school doesn’t offer astronomy and geology as courses, so the students who do those events have to learn the material on their own,” he said.
The team describes Science Olympiad as the “track meet of science.”
Students have the ability to choose which event they want to compete in and spend after school hours and even weekends working on their projects.
For students conducting scientific experiments or are building something, they have to make sure the different measurements meet the competition’s requirements.
For each event, students get a binder with the appropriate materials in them for studying and preparing for their competition.
To advance in a competition, students have to make sure they’re flawless in their event and having the slightest flaw in the competition will result in points lost and being penalized.
Students are also put together in groups of two during competitions and both of them have to do well in order to advance. If one of the students fails or doesn’t do well, that group isn’t able to move on.
He said it’s important for the students to pay close attention when working on their projects.
“We have booklets we use that contain the rules so it’s important for us follow those closely,” he said. “Many of the flaws we’ve had in prior competitions we have worked on and have fixed.”
The material students use is college level, often making a bit more difficult for them when they are studying it.
Most of the students enjoy being part of the Science Olympiad team because of the social interactions with fellow classmates and being able to travel to different places and spending time at hotels together.
He said the students enjoy the competition days more than actually prepping for the events themselves.
Liepe has been coach of the program since its beginning in 2008. He said it started out as a volunteer program where they did it for fun, but overtime became more competitive. The team is also coached by Carissa Prater.
“I competed in Science Olympiad competitions back when I was a student-teacher,” he said.
Addison Dills and Rachel Hand are both juniors at East Noble and have been members of the team since they were freshmen. They are both partners in the cipher event.
Cipher is taking a certain phrase or sentence and encrypting it and they have to figure out which letter codes correspond with the correct letters.
During competitions, students have 55 minutes to solve as many codes as possible with different phrases being worth different amounts of points.
“This is something we’ve always wanted to do,” Dills said. “The codes are fun to solve.”
Another event is when students build a wooden bridge and test its durability. Their bridges are required to be at least 15 centimeters high and 45 centimeters wide. Students put a building block through the bridge that is attached to a bucket, which they pour sand into to see how much weight the bridge can handle.
Medyen Jubran, senior at East Noble and a foreign exchange student from Bethlehem, said he enjoys being part of Science Olympiad being that it involves science and teamwork.
“It helps with being involved. It helps the school get to higher places,” Jubran said.
Students on the team are also working on the gravity vehicle, where they make wooden vehicle with CDs as the wheels and attach the vehicle to a downhill ramp and a pencil. The student then pulls the pencil and hopes the vehicle stays the closest to the starting point.
Senior Joshua Prater, who has been part of the team all four years and is the son of coach Prater, said he loves that Science Olympiad involves hands on activities and that he’s not just sitting at a desk and reading through books.
“I enjoy hanging out with my classmates during our after school times and when we’re at hotels playing games together,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.