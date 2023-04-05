The weather took a turn Wednesday.
It was turns that spared the four-county area from another wave of severe storms as two waves of powerful thunderstorm fronts mostly missed the region during the way.
Wednesday's forecast for the northeast Indiana including the possibility of high winds, hail and tornadoes as another front of storms was scheduled to come through after the area got blasted by heavy storms on Friday night that brought downpours and winds up to 70 mph, while also producing ping-pong-ball-sized hail in Steuben County and tornadoes in Allen County.
Wednesday brought the threat of a repeat, but storm fronts tracked differently than expected, a morning line of storms splitting high into Michigan and a second in the afternoon that went low, impacting Fort Wayne and rural counties to its south.
The four-county area had been under a tornado watch from the National Weather Service through 4 p.m., but conditions had cleared so much that it was called off by about 1:30 p.m.
In Kendallville, rain didn't even start until just before 1 p.m. and although drizzles and light rain fell throughout the afternoon, thick, powerful thunderstorms were nowhere to be found.
Amos Dodson at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office in Syracuse said storms developed earlier than originally anticipated and that caused them to break across northeast Indiana.
"We had storms that developed a little bit earlier than we expected and those kind of robbed some of the instability across the area," Dodson said. "The Kendallville area and surrounding counties got split."
The weather service did issue severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday morning for northern Indiana counties west of the region — just about all of Elkhart County and a sliver of northwest LaGrange County were under one around from 11 to 11:30 a.m. — but that front tracked more sharply north into Michigan and didn't impact the region.
In the afternoon, the second wave of storms broke southward, with severe thunderstorms impacting southern Allen, Huntington, Wells, Adams, Blackford and Jay counties. The weather service issued tornado warnings for areas including Bluffton and Decatur, but nothing hitting Allen County again after Friday's tornado outbreak.
Dodson said the Syracuse office hadn't received confirmation of any tornadoes touching down Wednesday, although it was still early in the afternoon.
"We issued a few tornado warnings and we had a few reports of minor damage, but we haven't heard of anything substantial," he said.
By 2 p.m., the four-county area was "in the clear," he said.
Wednesday's storms once again showed the trickiness of predicting the weather exactly. A slight change in the development time and path and what looked like a serious outlook turned out very differently.
The conditions were ripe, however, to warrant the advanced warning.
"We had a combination of a very warm and moist air mass in place along with some very strong winds aloft, so whenever you get those two together there is a potential for severe weather," Dodson said.
