LAGRANGE – A Wolcottville man is in a Fort Wayne hospital recovering from injuries he receive Thursday night after being ejected from a motorcycle involved in a high speed chase.
Benjamin Ray Hovis was injured when he was ejected from the motorcycle near the intersection of S.R. 9 and C.R. 300S. The police report did not identify Hovis as the motorcycle’s driver.
According to that report, a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle for disregarding the traffic signal at the intersection of S.R. 9 and U.S. 20 in LaGrange.
The deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle but the driver of that vehicle just sped away, heading south on S.R. 9, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. The report said deputies involved quickly terminated the pursuit but followed the motorcycle without their lights and sirens activated. The report said the motorcyclists failed to negotiate the slight curve in the roadway and crash.
Hovis was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital and later transferred to the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
The incident remains under investigation. Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor to the accident.
