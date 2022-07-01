KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s Main Street is now nationally recognized.
Experience the Heart of Kendallville has been designated as an Affiliate Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of affiliate programs to recognize their commitment to create meaningful improvements to their downtowns using preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s 383 Affiliate Main Street America programs and their commitment to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities, driving essential local recovery efforts, supporting small businesses, and nurturing vibrant neighborhoods.”
As a requirement of the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant the city is receiving from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Kendallville had to work toward accreditation through the national organization. Affiliate status is the first step in that process.
Indiana has 17 nationally accredited Main Streets — with the closest to our area being Wabash — with Kendallville aiming to become the 18th. Auburn and Angola both hold affiliate status with the national program, like Kendallville.
Kendallville is already an Indiana Main Street accredited community, one of only 24 in the state along with Auburn and Angola.
Albion, Avilla, Waterloo, LaGrange and Shipshewana hold “downtown affiliate” status recognized through Indiana Main Street.
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
Experience the Heart of Kendallville’s performance is annually evaluated by Indiana Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive, place-based revitalization efforts and achieving meaningful community outcomes.
Experience the Heart of Kendallville was established as an Indiana Main Street in 2015. The mission of Experience the Heart of Kendallville is to encourage the economic development, historic preservation and continuous improvement of downtown Kendallville. This is done using Main Street America’s four-point approach of economic vitality, design, organization and promotion.
Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
The network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, communities participating in the program have leveraged more than $95.33 billion in new public and private investment, generated 161,036 net new businesses and 717,723 net new jobs, and rehabilitated more than 314,431 buildings.
Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit mainstreet.org.
