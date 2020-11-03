LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners announced Monday at their regular meeting that the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 West Michigan Street, will be closed on Friday at noon to allow a crew to come in and deep clean the building.
At least two people who work in the building reportedly contracted coronavirus infections, prompting the cleaning. County officials reported both those people are now at home under quarantine.
The cost of professionally deep cleaning the entire two floors is $3,800 and will be performed by a SERVEPRO crew out of Angola.
In other matters, the commissioners approved a new three-year agreement between LaGrange County and the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, clearing the way for the district to move the LaGrange County compost site from just outside the LaGrange County Fairgrounds to its facility on C.R. 300S. No date has been set for that transfer of services, but the move to expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The commissioners gave their permission to the LaGrange County Highway Department to purchase two used one-ton dump trucks to add to the department’s fleet. Ben Parish, the highway department superintendent, told the commissioners he has been searching for a good used one-ton truck for nearly a year when a local dealership suddenly said it had two such trucks. The department uses the trucks to plow snow on smaller roads, like those that ring most of LaGrange County lakes, where the roads can’t accommodate the department’s larger trucks.
Parish initially asked permission from the commissioners to purchase one of the recently uncovered used trucks, a 2011 Chevy 3500 for $38,500 from Burnsworth-Zoller, Ligonier. But he did say he already was planned to purchase a second used one-ton dump truck sometime next year to replace a pair of aging, high mileage pickup trucks now the department’s fleet. Commissioner Terry Martin suggested Parish simply go ahead and purchase both trucks.
“Those trucks are hard to find,” Martin said of the used vehicles. “Hard telling if we’ll find those again or not.”
Parish told the commissioners he had the money in his budget to purchase both used vehicles, the second a 2013 Dodge 3500 for $34,900.
The commissioners also approved sending the highway department’s paver to MacAllister Machinery in Fort Wayne for a complete inspection. The heavy equipment dealership sells and serves machines like the paver.
Parish told the commissioners the 2004 machine broke down at least two within the last week but had been repaired. Parish said now that the paving season is winding to a close, he thought it would be a good time to have the machine completely inspected and overhauled.
The cost to have the machine inspected is $2,300. Parish told the commissioners it would cost the county approximately $300,000 to purchase a new paver if they decided to replace the older machine with a new model.
The commissioners also approved a new agreement with Parkview LaGrange that would allow the county health department to set up a new COVID-19 testing center in an unused portion of a building already owned by the county. The building, located at 982 Townline Road, is leased to the hospital and acts as a base for its ambulance service. The new agreement releases that space back to the county, allowing it to be used for a COVID-19 testing site
Late last month the commissioners signed an agreement with Vantage Point Consulting to provide the staff needed to open a testing site in LaGrange. That program will be funded using a $100,000 grant provided to the county by the state’s department of health. The testing site was supposed to be up and running by Nov.1, but problems securing the site delayed its opening.
