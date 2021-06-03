KENDALLVILLE — “Have you seen what they’ve done?”
“There’s so much there.” “It’s alive and it’s expanding and its changing.” “It’s an awesome city to visit.”
Those are the kind of things Kendallville business owners and city leaders want people to say about their downtown in the future.
They’re hoping a new grant opportunity may help serve as a springboard to get them on the way.
The city is looking to move forward with seeking a $2 million grant that would not only help fix up downtown buildings but also establish historic preservation guidelines in the downtown.
In a meeting Thursday, Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson shared information about the PreservINg Main Street grant, which the city would need to apply for by June 18 as a chance to be the one Indiana community selected for the new pilot program.
The grant is a new partnership between OCRA and historic preservation organizations Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Humanities.
In order to be eligible for the grant at all, communities must have a National Register downtown historic district, of which there are only 71 in the state currently.
Communities must also have an OCRA-approved Main Street organization — which Kendallville does in its Experience the Heart of Kendallville group — and align partners not just from city government but also the Main Street organization, the local community foundation and building/business owners in the downtown.
The city and Main Street organization would be required to provide 10% in matching funds — $200,000 — toward the project.
Half of that $200,000 total will be placed in a local endowment to support the project, while the other half would be put into Experience the Heart of Kendallville for long-term sustainability.
Aside from the building improvements, the program would also seek to establish some local controls for historic preservation in the affected area.
Indiana Landmarks will work with the Main Street organization and the building/business owners to provide training and conditions assessments for preservation projects in downtown and the city would work with Indiana Landmarks and OCRA Program Director will assist in using the Indiana state enabling law and model ordinance to develop and adopt a local preservation ordinance, formation of a preservation commission and designation of a downtown local historic district within the first 18 months.
Johnson noted that regardless of whether Kendallville gets the grant, the city will want to start moving in the direction anyway, including working toward hiring a full-time Main Street administrator and establishing at least some downtown historic guidelines.
“Our plan is to continue to move forward in this direction even if we don’t get this grant,” Johnson said.
Experience the Heart of Kendallville has hired John Bry as a part-time consultant to help with the Main Street. Bry, of Oakland County, Michigan, is a former downtown administrator and now oversees a countywide Main Street program.
Bry’s involvement has also opened Kendallville to utilize a 40-year historic preservation architect employed in Bry’s office, who spent Memorial Day weekend in Kendallville taking nearly 1,000 photos of building fronts, backs and sides to document the current state of the downtown.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, which also supplies facade grants up to $15,000 to building owners for project, may also consider establishing some minimum guidelines in tandem with its grants to help keep up basic standards in downtown as well as encourage historic preservation.
Some commission members have previously expressed hesitation about tying grant money to specific historic requirements, although that board is having a long-range brainstorming meeting coming up later this month and may discuss the issue further.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe noted that an effort to establish a historic zoning district downtown about 10 years ago failed when multiple business owners lined up to oppose guidelines and restrictions on what could or couldn’t be done in downtown.
“We attempted to do historic zoning for the downtown and that falls in line with preservation and putting the preservation commission and it was shot down,” Handshoe said.
The mayor said the goal here wouldn’t be to necessarily mandate what can or can’t be done as far as specific types of window replacement or colors or things like that, but that the commission would provide suggestions on preferred options and help work with owners to achieve those goals.
Bry stated by providing the suggestions and then connecting owners with both resources and incentives make accomplishing those historic goals easier. A historic preservation ordinance can be as loose or as restrictive as fits the attitudes and goals of the city and its building representatives.
“It depends on what you as a community want in it or don’t want in it,” Bry said. “You’re putting assistance and incentives on the table.”
The city has only about two weeks to get its application in to the state and it’s not clear exactly what the state will be looking for in applicants, but Johnson said one important factor she’s been able to glean is that grant selectors will want to see cooperation from business owners.
“The one thing they want to see is the downtown merchants and owners have buy-in,” Johnson said.
The meeting Thursday was attended only by representatives of four downtown buildings, as well as other city officials and local nonprofit representatives.
That being said, Kendallville did host a well-attended meeting back in January 2020 and got good feedback from its downtown stakeholders about what they wanted the downtown to become.
What Kendallville needs right now as part of its application is letters of support from downtown business owners, merchants, city officials and other local stakeholders to send in with the applications.
Experience the Heart of Kendallville has also been talking to the city in hopes of getting a line item in the 2022 budget to help fund a full-time Main Street administrator, which could cost $40,000 to $60,000 per year, to work toward that goal of getting another person in the downtown working on the issue.
