ALBION — He is on parole after getting out of prison on drug charges last summer.
He is out on bond after being arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department Jan. 18 on a Level 6 felony meth possession charge.
Early Monday morning, police arrested James Cougill again — this time on a pair of felony drug charges, among other alleged offenses.
Cougill, 57, of the 500 block of Oak Crest Drive, Kendallville, was booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of 2-12 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
At an initial court appearance Tuesday, Cougill’s bond was set at $15,000.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery had requested a $50,000 bond.
“We believe Mr. Cougill presents a (safety) risk to the community,” Mowery argued.
Noble County Chief Public Defender Jim Abbs argued for the presumptive bond for a Level 4 felony — $10,000.
Cougill was also ordered to adhere to pre-trial services, including submitting to random drug and alcohol screening, as a condition of his release on bond.
Early Monday morning, Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Blake Kugler attempted to stop a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe for failure to signal and traveling left of the center line. The vehicle failed to stop when Kugler activated the emergency lights on his vehicle at U.S. 6 and Riley Road. The vehicle continued onto Wayne Street, where it eventually came to a stop.
Police allegedly located a clear plastic bag with a white crystal substance in between Cougill’s feet when he was removed from the vehicle, according to court filings. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. The baggie and methamphetamine had an aggregate weight of 7.78 grams. The substance in the baggie was also field tested positive for fentanyl, a schedule II narcotic.
Cougill was then transported to the Noble County Jail.
Upon arrival at the jail, a white plastic bag containing a rock-like substance was allegedly located where Cougill had been sitting. Police allege Cougill had tried to tuck the bag into the seat. The substance field tested positive for cocaine. The weight of the cocaine and package was 11.74 grams.
Cougill had been arrested at 11:04 p.m. on Jan. 18 following a traffic stop in the area of the intersection of C.R. 500E and U.S. 6.
Cougill was booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Cougill posted $2,500 bond and was released.
According to court documents, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Nathan Rodenbeck initiated a traffic stop on a blue 1997 Oldsmobile van. Sgt. Carey Coney arrived a short time later and Coney’s K-9 partner performed a free air sniff around the vehicle.
The court documents allege the K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the area of the driver’s side door. Police allegedly located a glass smoking device with a white residue which field-tested positive for methamphetamine during a search of the van.
According to court documents, Cougill allegedly told police the smoking device was not his and he did not know what was in it.
Cougill had been released from federal prison on June 29, 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.
He had been sentenced in federal district court on Dec. 4, 2015, to serve 100 months in prison following a methamphetamine charge resulting from a case in Noble County.
Three felony charges were originally filed in Noble Superior Court I on April 9, 2014, against Cougill, who had allegedly possessed more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.
At that time, Cougill was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, a Class A felony; possession of meth greater than three grams, a Class C felony; and receiving stolen property, a Class D felony.
Cougill was arrested April 3, 2014, after a traffic stop near the intersection of Riley and East North streets in Kendallville. He allegedly was found to possess about 103 grams of crystal methamphetamine in his residence in the 500 block of Oak Crest Drive, Kendallville, and in the vehicle he was driving.
During execution of a search warrant at Cougill’s residence, officers allegedly found ledgers, digital scales, coins, currency, firearms, safes, cellphones and a video recorder.
Cougill allegedly imported the crystal methamphetamine with intent to distribute it, and allegedly possessed two stolen firearms.
The investigation was conducted by the Kendallville Police Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Noble County Special Operations Group, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, U.S. Postal Inspector Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Indiana Multi Agency Group Enforcement Drug Task Force.
The local charges were dismissed that June, and the case was eventually moved to federal court for adjudication.
On April 2, 2012, Cougill pleaded guilty to a charge possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, in an incident in Porter County.
In Noble County, Cougill was sentenced:
• on July 1, 2010, on a charge of possession of precursors, a Class D felony;
• on Nov. 2, 2007, on a charge of possession of precursors, a Class D felony;
• on Nov. 29, 2006, on four counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Class D felony; and
• on Oct. 14, 2004, on four counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Class D felony.
