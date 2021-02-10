Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
James A. Custer, 46, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a violation of drug court. Custer was held without bond.
Jessica R. Egly, 36, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Egly was held without bond.
Kody O. Firestone, 25, of the 300 block of West Michael Street, Fremont, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Firestone was held without bond.
Jacob Galoso, 33, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:54 a.m. Monday by Ligoiner police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Galoso was held without bond.
Eddie Gamble, 73, of the 400 block of Haley Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gamble was held without bond.
Ryan J. Haynes, 37, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:49 a.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Haynes was held without bond.
Brody D. Slone, 20, of the 1900 block of C.R. 14, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Angela D. Wright, 45, of the 400 block of South Weeks Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:32 a.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
