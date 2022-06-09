WOLCOTTVILLE — Construction crews putting in new water supply lines accidentally fractured a 12-inch water main that runs under Railroad Street twice in two days, forcing the town of Wolcottville to shut off water service Wednesday for the entire town Wednesday afternoon.
The crews that broke the water main were hired by a company building 13 new three-bedroom homes along Railroad Street in Wolcottville.
Tuesday, after the first break, town officials issued a boil order for residents along Railroad Street, and then later shut down service to those customers to make repairs. But the second break in a different section of that main Wednesday afternoon forced officials to shut down water service to Wolcottville residences while street department crews worked to uncover and repair the broken water main.
As of Wednesday afternoon, town officials anticipated water service would be restored to all customers by 7 p.m. Once that water service is restored, however, the entire town will be under a boil advisory for at least 48 hours.
Jerry Raber, the owner of Heart & Home, LLC, the company building the new homes said the crew he hired to bore and install the new water supply lines simply made two mistakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.