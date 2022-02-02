ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners have decided to change the county travel status to a “Watch Travel Advisory (Orange)” and all Noble County Government Offices are closed today, Noble County EMA Director Justin Stump said in an email sent at 7:11 a.m.
A "watch" means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe declared that the city would also be in a Watch Travel Advisory as she enacted Kendallville Local Disaster Emergency Ordinance 1148.
Parking on Snow Routes throughout the city is strictly forbidden in a Watch Travel Advisory.
"We greatly appreciate your cooperation as we prepare for a significant weather event," Handshoe said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.