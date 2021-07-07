FORT WAYNE —A Kendallville man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after he pleaded to a meth dealing charge filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana.
Jason Wallen, 41, of Kendallville, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to documents filed in the case, on or about May 23, 2019, Wallen possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Because he had been convicted of several prior drug trafficking felonies, Wallen qualified as a career offender pursuant to the United States Sentencing Guidelines.
The criminal indictment filed in Wallen’s case contained no publicly available details about occurred. It did, however, note that Wallen had a past felony conviction in DeKalb County for a Class B felony dealing in methamphetamine charge.
Wallen had been charged with a Level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine case in Noble County in 2018, but a motion to suppress evidence was granted in the case and prosecutors dismissed it following that ruling.
Wallen has an extensive criminal history in primarily Noble and DeKalb counties stretching back to 1996.
In the district court in Fort Wayne, Wallen was sentenced to 210 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of the Garrett Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.
