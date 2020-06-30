Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Angela D. Brickey, 30, of the 2900 block of North Clark Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating/permitting operation without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor. Brickey was held without bond.
Demetris D. Lloyd, 26, of the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Lloyd was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert K. Shugars, 36, of the 900 block of Gloriosa Circle, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Shugars was held on $1,000 bond.
Grant E. Stephan, 25, of the 200 block of West Washington Circle, Churubusco, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Stephan was held without bond.
Tyler R. Thompson, 28, of the 2100 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was booked at 11:34 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Isaac W. Lengacher, 28, of the 4700 block of Innsbrook Drive, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Lengacher was held without bond.
Luis J. Montoya-Cruz, 31, of the 400 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license-second offense, a Class C misdemeanor. Montoya-Cruz was held without bond.
Robert J. Muller, 35, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Muller was held without bond.
Zane Scott, 35, of the 6500 block of North C.R. 1000E, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
