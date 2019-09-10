KENDALLVILLE — A 34-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. 6, according to police.
The victim, Christopher N. Meyers, 34, of Kendallville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the motorcycle vs. Jeep crash.
At approximately 7:35 p.m. Monday, Kendallville dispatchers received a report of a personal injury crash involving a 2004 Jeep Liberty and a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle in the area behind Orchard Pointe Health Campus on Marie Way, just east of Sawyer Road.
According to Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley, Corrina L. Goolsby, 44, of Albion, was heading west in her Jeep when it collided with Meyers’ motorcycle.
Meyers was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley said a more detailed report from the incident would be released once an Indiana State Police crash reconstructionist had released his preliminary findings.
No details were available Tuesday as to what caused the crash between the two vehicles.
The Noble County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
