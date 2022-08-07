KENDALLVILLE — For the past two years, schools across America have dealt with the impact of the pandemic and the constant changing protocols that required schools to keep students distanced and staying home and learning online.
Whether it was social distancing in classrooms, contact tracing, or the constant fear of an outbreak occurring inside school buildings, administrators across northeast Indiana have feelings of relief coming into this school year being they have mostly gotten past the days of dealing with the protocols and get back to focusing on teaching students.
“We’re excited to move forward in a more normal fashion,” said Teresa Gremeaux, superintendent of East Noble School Corporation. “We can actually focus on what’s important and fill in the learning gaps.”
Many schools in the region plan to take a serious look at its needs beyond the pandemic like getting students who suffered learning loss after spending many months at home away from the classroom back on track to where they were prior to COVID.
Gremeaux said the COVID-19 protocols were difficult to manage and the school was always trying to stay one step ahead to protect its staff and students.
Many schools struggled dealing with a lack of personnel when faculty tested positive and were forced to be out, leading schools to scramble to find other teachers to cover classes.
“Last year, we were more focused on making sure the school was a safe environment,” she said. “This year, we can’t wait to get back to teaching students and doing school in a way that’s not about COVID.”
East Noble students did experience learning loss during the pandemic, she said. They found it was difficult to teach students virtually and they had trouble making days up due to students and staff being out.
“K-12 language arts will be one of our focuses this year because if students are not able to read, they won’t be able to do much of the other curriculum,” she added.
She wants to focus on getting back to educating students and working with them in ways that helps decrease learning gaps created by the pandemic.
She said people at the school went above and beyond doing extra hours to help cover for others to make sure students learn.
Over at Central Noble Community School Corporation, they feel great knowing they are fully back to normal and can provide the experience students had before the pandemic.
The corporation made numerous changes it believed was necessary at the time like moving to online learning and doing contact tracing.
Central Noble Superintendent Robby Morgan said there were some areas that he thought the school could improve on when it came to the COVID-19 protocols.
“It was pretty stressful dealing with the quarantines and having kids out of school,” he said. “Keeping up with the constant changes and having to deal with students missing classroom time put a strain on their families.”
The feeling coming into this school year at Central Noble is a sigh of relief being they will be able to have students in the classroom every day and return to a normal operating system for the first time in two years.
His focus coming into his first year as superintendent will be building stamina back in students getting them used to being back in the classroom every day and meeting the academic demands students have after dealing with the constant breaks.
One thing the school has done to help students recover from learning loss was hiring remediation staff to work with students. The school used its ESSER funds from the pandemic to pay for the new staff.
DeKalb Central Schools is excited for its students and staff to be back to normal as much as possible.
Superintendent Steve Teders said despite the protocols going away, they will still put an emphasis on student hygiene and encourage students to stay home if they feel ill.
“During the past two years, everything was focused on keeping our schools open, always worrying about having the correct protocols in place and adapting to the new rules,” he said. “We did a very good job working with the local health department and other school corporations in the county.”
DeKalb’s main focus going into this school year will be getting back to basics and doing interventions with students.
They plan to do local assessments on where its students are at.
Last year, they began doing an after school study program where they provided tutoring for students who need help recovering in math and language arts.
Teders said he looks forward to bringing that program back into the beginning of this year. The program is funded through federal funds the school received.
“It provides students with additional support for learning loss and recovery,” he added.
The corporation is also putting a focus on mental health for its students. He said it was hard for many students at DeKalb returning to the classroom after being away for a long time.
Many of DeKalb Central’s students took advantage of a partnership the school has with local agencies like the Bowen Center to get the mental health services they need.
The district has seen hundreds of its students take advantage of the after school program and mental health services partnership in the last year.
He also said the school made sure its staff were also taken care of and they are taking care of their mental well being.
Teders is excited he will be able to spend more time at school buildings this year since he was away at his office for most of the last two years.
“The best thing about my job is going to all six of our school buildings and seeing the students there,” he said.
At Fremont Community Schools, one of the biggest things they are doing to help students recover from the pandemic is hiring a K-12 social worker that concentrates on students’ social and emotional needs, which became an issue amongst students during the pandemic.
“We’ve also started evaluating learning loss among students. They missed out on some fundamental learning,” said Bill Sitt, superintendent of Fremont Community Schools. “We have to make sure that foundation in our students is strong or it will crumble.”
He said the school saw more disciplinary issues come up in the past school year, which he points to the pandemic making students stay at home and do remote learning.
“I miss the faces, the energy of our school. I’m often stuck at my office working on budget related stuff so I don’t often get to see many of the kids and adults,” he added.
Tonya Weaver, Superintendent of Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District, is thrilled about the opportunities they will have this year after dealing with COVID-19 the past two years.
“It was super exciting to meet with our new teachers and tell them about our core values,” she said.
She said the pandemic caused a lot of obstruction in student learning from students having to quarantine and having to close schools due to outbreaks.
The quarantines and closings resulted in taking away academic time from students and led to some falling behind and dealing with learning loss.
She said the pandemic has had a larger impact on students than they realized and they see these challenges as opportunities.
“We’ve gotten better at delivering instruction when students aren’t physically in the classroom. There are things we can take from when did instruction online and improve in those areas,” she added.
She believes it was not all doom and gloom and that there are some silver linings from the pandemic they can embrace and make use of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.