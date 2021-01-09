Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Jan. 7, according to jail records.
Trisha Wierzbicki, 30, of the 400 block of West Boston Street, Syracuse, was arrested Monday, Dec. 28, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging nonsupport of a child. Wierzbicki posted bond and was released Monday.
Justin Bowen, 32, of the 11200 block of West C.R. 800N, Shipshewana, was arrested Monday, Dec. 28, by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia. Bowen posted bond and was released Monday.
Makayla Malkin, 23, of the 100 block of Searless Avenue, Benton Harbor, Michigan, was arrested Monday, Dec. 28, by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving without a license.
Jason Sparks, 23, of the 200 block of Center Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Monday, Dec. 28, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of a legend drug.
Gunnar Clark, 22, of the 200 block of Kosmerick Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested Monday, Dec. 28, by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Michael Annis, 41, of the 100 block of Duncastle, Angola, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 29, by the Indiana Department of Corrections on a parole warrant.
Tristan Perkins, 24, of the 9800 block of East C.R. 400S, Wolcottville, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 29, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated-controlled substance.
Garrett Wetzel, 28, of the 200 block of North C.R. 020W, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 30, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Jerry LeCount, 46, of the 13900 block of North C.R. 400W, Milford, was booked Wednesday, Dec. 30, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Nicholas Slabach, 25, of the 0300 block of South C.R. 400, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 31, by LaGrange County police and Wolcottville police on a warrant charging driving while suspended and a warrant charging resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense.
Ryan Gravit, 23, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 31, by LaGrange town police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Scott Miller, 40, of the 6100 block of South C.R. 530E, Wolcottville, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 2, by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Bryan Sanchez, 28, of the 100 block of South 36th Street, Garden, New Jersey, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 3, by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of cocaine. Sanchez posted bond and was released Sunday.
Blake Overfield, 24, of the 700 block of North S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested Monday, Jan. 4, by LaGrange County police on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Fredrick Rose, 49, of the 5600 block of North C.R. 1055W, Shipshewana, was arrested Monday, Jan. 4, by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in St. Joe County.
Christopher Brinager, 37, of the 11100 block of West C.R. 750N, Shipshewana, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 5, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging two counts of non-support of a dependent.
Arthur Hoff, 41, of the 6200 block of East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 6 by Wocottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Paul Sykes, 30, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to an original charge of counterfeiting.
