Four booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Clinton Campbell, 27, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Sharica R. Clark, 37, of the 11300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Clark was held without bond.
Jason L. Layton, 29, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Layton was held without bond.
Gregory D. Ummel, 38, of the 7400 block of West C.R. 200S, Kimmell, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ummel was held without bond.
