KENDALLVILLE — The former Modern Printing building on William Street needs a lot of new windows.
But a request for assistance in replacing the 424 panes of glass was put on hold because not all of it would be eligible for the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission’s 75/25 matching grant.
The request before the commission on Wednesday was for 117 E. William St., seeking a 75% grant for a $52,500 to start replacing the hundreds of small panes on the building.
The building, which formerly housed Modern Printing, had 10 units of windows each with numerous smaller glass panes in them, many of which have been broken out while the building’s been vacant.
“I just want to get the ball moving forward, get some progress going on it,” Johnson said.
The request was made as part of the commissions 75/25 downtown facade grant, a program that was formed on the heels of the city’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant. Because the city was only able to take 10 applicants of 25 who expressed interest for that large state grant, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission opted to piggyback and put aside $300,000 for other larger downtown projects at a more generous grant percentage and maximum than the city’s 50/50 facade grant that caps at $15,000.
When that grant was created, however, commission members stipulated that for projects to qualify, they would have to follow the same rules and restrictions as set forth by the PreservINg Main Street grant.
And that’s where Johnson’s request hit a snag, because one of those stipulations is that the PreservINg Main Street grant only is eligible to pay for work on street-facing facades.
Johnson’s request was for all of the windows on the building, including those in the alley and ones on the rear of the building.
Of the 424 panes in 10 units, three units are on the William Street facade, four units are on the side of the building and three units on the back, Johnson said.
Although alley-facing facades are a grey area in the state grant and potentially open to discussion, commission President Loren Allen noted the rear windows definitely wouldn’t be eligible for the more generous grant.
“The rear wouldn’t be covered by the 75/25 anyhow,” Allen said.
The other windows con the side and rear could be eligible for a 50/50 facade grant, but the RDC has also maxed out this year’s $100,000 in that fund, so money won’t become available until the new year.
That, however, means the window replacement will take more match money from Johnson to complete.
Commission members expressed their willingness to fund the 75/25 grant for the front windows, but because the bid before them was only for the total project and not broken down by pane or by unit, they opted to table the request until it could be divided appropriately between the two grant programs.
In other business, the commission also put off another 50/50 grant request that was received late, seeking some help for a roof repair at ATA Excellence Martial Arts at 111 W. Rush St.
The request came in late and did not have three bids attached to it, so Allen advised the owner to collect and compile those bids — or refusals if companies decline to quote the project — and return in December.
However, because the commission had tapped out its entire $100,000 facade grant budget for the year, they wouldn’t be able to fund any new projects until January unless additional money was appropriated for end-of-year requests.
Commission members also discussed the possibility of a future request for a mural at The Crew, 529 S. Main St., where they’re mulling putting up a mural.
Murals technically can be funded through the 50/50 facade grant, although the commission has never had a request for one. According to the city’s guidelines, murals should benefit the city’s historic nature or a cohesive theme.
Commission members came to a consensus that they’d want to see the design before considering a grant and be able to discuss whether or not it was a good use of TIF dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.