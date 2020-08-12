KENDALLVILLE — Splash-N-Dash Car Wash will get new decorative fencing and a second-floor apartment will get new windows with help from downtown facade grants from the city.
On Wednesday, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission considered two requests for its 50/50 facade grant program.
First up, Splash-N-Dash owner Larry Lash presented a request to have a decorative fence installed on a short wall the stands next to the sidewalk on North Main Street.
Although the wall is short from the sidewalk side — and is a popular place for people to sit to take a break or have a pizza lunch from the Little Caesars across the street — the car wash elevation is lower than street-level, presenting a safety risk if someone were to fall over the edge.
"Larry wants to, for safety measures, put up a fence on his wall so there are people and kids that sit on that wall and if someone tumbled over onto his property, he'd be liable," redevelopment commission President Lance Harman said.
Lash said the fence won't stretch the whole length of the property because it needs to stop short of Harris Street so people can see both directions onto Main Street, but that he wants a fence that will mesh with the rest of the downtown historic decor.
"I'm trying to get it anodized to match the fixtures and stuff up town. I'd like to tie it in the city's color scheme," to match new street lights, Lash said.
Along with the fence, which will run $12,130 to install, Lash is also installing a new $1,903 awning at the business.
Board members unanimously approved a 50% matching grant for the upgrades.
After that, the board considered a second request from Roostr LLC for window upgrades at 219 S. Main St., for the second floor apartment above BettyLou Design and Graphics at a cost of $15,400.
Board members approved the 50% grant on a 3-0 vote, with commission members Kristen Johnson and Keith Ballard both abstaining, as they are owners of Roostr LLC, which has purchased and worked to rehab multiple buildings in downtown in over the last few years.
Beyond the two requests at hand, board members discussed the possibility of meeting in a few special sessions, as downtown building owners may be seeking facade grants to help with repairs and upgrades after storm damage suffered in Monday's wind storm.
"I imagine a lot of people are going to be applying for facade grants to repair their broken buildings," Johnson said.
A&G Supply suffered significant damage when debris coming off an east-side roof collapsed its awning and damaged the building. Next-door neighbor Whatchamacakes also had its awning destroyed.
Board members also noted that Atz Law Office at 202 S. Main St. suffered significant damage when the roof gave, allowing torrents of water to pour into the building. Although facade grants can't assist with interior improvements, the city's program does apply to roof work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.