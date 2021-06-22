ALBION — An Albion man was arrested late Monday afternoon on a warrant charging him with six counts of child molesting.
Michael S. Buffenbarger, 69, of the 5500 block of High Point Drive, was booked into the Noble County Jail on three counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony; and three counts of child molesting as a Level 4 felony.
Buffenbarger was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Monday by Detective Sgt. Joe Hutsell of the Noble County Sheriff's Department. Buffenbarger was held without bond.
On June 4, Hutsell was contacted by a case worker for the Noble County Department of Child Services to assist with an alleged child molestation investigation.
According to court documents filed in the case, Buffenbarger allegedly molested two girls over a five-year span which began May 2016 and continued through May 2021.
One of the girls was under the age of 5 when the alleged molesting began, according to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case. The second alleged victim was a girl who was 11 or 12 in May 2016.
Both girls alleged the incidents happened at Buffenbarger's High Point Drive home.
The alleged victims were interviewed at the Bill Lewis Center for Children in Fort Wayne.
Hutsell interviewed Buffenbarger at the sheriff's department on June 21.
After being read his Miranda rights, Buffenbarger allegedly admitted to molesting the younger victim. Buffenbarger told police he never touched the older victim.
A Level 1 felony carried a potential penalty of 20-40 years in prison, if convicted. The sentencing range for a Level 4 felony is two to 12 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.