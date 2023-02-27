KENDALLVILLE — The Indiana General Assembly reaches its halfway point this week as House and Senate finish their home-grown bills before sending approved legislation to the other side and Noble County's local representatives gave updates Saturday on what's moving and what's not.
The state's two-year budget bill is the main focus of this year's "long" session, with planned increases for education, mental health updates, ongoing work to try to reduce medical costs and a share of hot-button social issues going through the meat grinder of the legislative process.
Reps. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, and Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, took the stage Saturday morning in the Community Learning Center auditorium to update a group of about 50.
Central Noble High School student Paul Bowman, a student in Randy Handshoe's government class, emceed the 90-minute event with opening remarks from lawmakers and about a 45-minute Q&A with the audience.
Both houses in Indy hit their third-reading deadlines this week, meaning that any bill that hasn't gone through committee and received a final vote on the floor is more or less dead for the year, while passed legislation will go from House to Senate and vice versa for consideration.
In order to actually become law, both chambers have to pass bills and then the acts need to be signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to go into effect.
Lawmakers first gave updates about general work taking place as well as their surviving legislation, in a 45-minute window that ended with Bowman cutting off the last speaker in order to save time for audience questions.
Abbott spoke second but provided an update about House Bill 1001, the budget bill, which is the biggest project in every odd-numbered year session.
"We're putting money, a lot in education, that's very important," Abbott said, highlighting nearly $2 billion in new K-12 funding this year.
Within that, school districts will see increases in their per-student tuition support from the state. Smaltz cited some numbers later in the event noting that, for example, East Noble would benefit from a 4.6% increase in per-student funding to $7,748 each in the new bill, with another 1.9% increase to $8,103 forecast for 2024 and $8,259 on tap for 2025.
Abbott also noted significant increases of 23% toward English-learner funding, as the state is placing increased focusing on those students who often fall behind native English speaking peers in reading and writing.
Noble County schools in particular have large Spanish-speaking populations in West Noble, but also have many students who are Arabic speakers due to that sizable community primarily in the East Noble system.
In other financial related topics, Abbott said the state is still working on a temporary reduction in the property tax cap for residential properties, dropping that from 1% of total assessed value to 0.95%. That would be a tax relief measure as many parts of the state are experiencing huge assessed value growths that are driving up individual tax bills.
One of Abbott's bills that is still alive and moving is his work to increase Lake and River Enhancement funding, with an update to statewide boat registration fees that could bring an extra $1.3 million to the program.
Glick spent much of her time talking about work she's been doing this session regarding energy policy, including working on bills about retirement of coal-fired power plants in Indiana.
Indiana still gets about 27% of its power from coal-fired sources, while wind power has increased to 18% of the state's portfolio. Solar, although being talked about more with new projects coming on line, currently only makes up 0.2% of the state's energy mix, Glick said.
Glick said the state has offered incentives for power companies to decommission coal-fired plants due to their environmental impact, but after seeing energy woes in places like Texas, has become more cautious about how rapidly that is occurring.
"What has happened is there's been an acceleration of a retirement of those coal-fired generators and in some states it has gone too fast," Glick said. "The idea of don't shut down the coal or the old plants too soon. Phase them out, give our incentives, but do it in an orderly process so no Hoosier has to scramble for energy at the last minute."
Smaltz, who is new to the Noble County panel as redistricting just added Wayne and Allen townships to his territory this year, quickly hit on several pieces of legislation he's been involved with.
His bill which would require governments livestream and archive video footage of their meetings passed the House and is heading to the Senate. A bill addressing the lengthy process for property tax assessment appeals and a bill that would help counties more easily lower speed limits on rural roads are also still moving.
Lastly, Smaltz said he's been working with a group of lawmakers on legislation to reduce medical costs, which has ruffled feathers and started new conversations in the health care and insurance industries.
"Some of these hospitals are sitting on massive amounts of cash and some of these hospitals are known for having the highest amount of bankruptcies for people who received care," Smaltz said.
As the event turned over to audience Q&A, a group of attendees at the back wanted to get updates on some of the culture war bills that have popped up as flashpoints this session.
The first was a question about Senate Bill 12 regarding "material harmful to minors," which has been colloquially labeled by opponents as the state's book-banning bill.
The bill originally would have stripped protections for schools and libraries regarding obscene material, which Glick said could have potentially led to prosecution of librarians, a measure that was "not acceptable" to the majority of lawmakers and has since been stripped.
Questions about whether to and how it would regulate certain titles in school libraries or public libraries has been an ongoing battle and Glick questioned whether it would pass at all for being "too broad."
"As it stands right now, S.B. 12 is not what it started out as and it's not finished yet and we won't know until Monday what we'll actually see on the floor," Glick said, as many amendments are pending.
"The last thing I want to see is book burning," Abbott said, but expressed sympathy to the concerns that have been raised statewide about material in some books and whether it's age-appropriate for the audience consuming it.
Abbott floated the concept of an "adults-only" section in libraries, similar to how video stores used to have a back room for pornographic videos.
Smaltz said the conversation at the forum was the most he has heard about that particular bill and that he would learn more if/when S.B. 12 passes over to the House.
A Northwest Allen County Schools teacher, who didn't identify herself, claimed the district removed over 100 pornographic books from the high school, while also railed against the school teaching "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," by Maya Angelou being taught to freshmen and made other claims about sexually explicit content being available to students.
Lawmakers encouraged her to travel to Indianapolis to testify on the bill in House committee if it advances from the Senate.
Representatives also took questions about a bill addressing non-compete agreements between health care systems and doctors, a question about Indiana's abortion law and a question seeking more specifics about the fiscal impact of school funding before time expired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.