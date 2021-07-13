Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Phillip M. Butler, 76, of the 1500 block of West North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Butler was held on $2,500 bond.
Jose Lopez Verduzco, 51, no address provided, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jamie F. Renteria Lopez, 27, of the 8200 block of West Albanesel, Phoenix, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jeremy R. Troyer, 38, of the 1700 block of C.R. 10, Ashley, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Troyer was released on his own recognizance.
Takara C. Weaver, 20, of the 7200 block of Bellwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Weaver was held on $2,500 bond.
Juan Flores, 46, of the 700 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Flores was held on $2,500 bond.
Cory R. Herdrich, 38, of the 1900 block of Pebble Beach Court, Venice, Florida, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Herdrich was held on $2,500 bond.
Kriss E. Bauman II, 35, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bauman was held without bond.
Robert C. Brouillette, 70, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Brouillette was held without bbond.
David A De Anda Pulido, 31, of the 800 block of Third Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Pulido was held on $2,500 bond.
Martin E. Dean, 23, of the 200 block of Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. Dean was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason L. Layton, 31, of the 500 block of West William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:04 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Layton was held without bond.
Jason M. Tuttle, 40, of the 700 block of west Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Tuttle was released on his own recognizance.
Chrissy L. Cope, 39, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Cope was held without bond.
Patrick Correa Magana, 26, of the 1000 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:41 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Magana was held on $2,500 bond.
Michae-Lynn Dickinson, 34, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 3:27 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Dickinson was held on $2,500 bond.
Scott D. Hettinger, 48, of the 100 block of East 13th Street, Mishawaka, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Hettinger was held on $2,500 bond.
Allen C. Morris, 35, of the 200 block of West Creighton Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Morris was held on $2,500 bond.
Felipe D. Villa, 19, of the 3700 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor; and minor possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Villa was released on his own recognizance.
Michael D. Fuller, 27, of the 600 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Sunday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Fuller wash led on $250 cash bond.
Tiffany R. Johnson, 38, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Johnson was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer M. Leer, 45, homeless of Kendallville, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Leer was held without bond.
Shaylene R. Ramey, 31, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Ramey was held on $2,500 bond.
