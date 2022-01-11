Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Tamika N. Butler, 44, of the 2300 block of Terrace Avenue, Indianapolis, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Butler was released on her own recognizance.
Logan T. Chriswell, 20, of the 500 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:29 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Nathan A. Conn, 41, of the 500 block of West Lincoln Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.Conn was held without bond.
Eric P. Guillemette, 34, of the 100 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was booked at 1:58 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No furthre charging information provided.
Corrinne F. Janda, 35, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Janda was held on $1,500 bond.
Timothy J. Rigsby, 56, of the 1300 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Trevor A. Sexton, 27, of the 2000 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Sexton was held on $2,500 bond.
Richard D. Withlock, 54, of the 5400 block of Silver Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Withlock was held on $1,500 bond.
Jeffrey M. Brady, 50, of the 200 block of East Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Brady was held on $2,500 bond.
Jermey L. Luna, 34, of the 1100 block of East Summit Street, Wawaka, was booked at 9:03 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jerry L. Neuman, 53, of the 300 block of C.R. 34, Kendallville, was booked at 10:15 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Robert D. Ross, 66, of the 100 block of South Sunset Shortes, Albion, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Saturday by Albion police on a charge of operating a vehicle intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Ross was held on $2,500 bond.
Sala A. Hosani, 19, of the 1000 block of Gloriosa Circle, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hosani was released on her own recognizance.
Jeffrey A. Suski, 52, of the 400 block of Northcrest Drive, Angola, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Suski was held without bond.
