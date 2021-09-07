ALBION — Rural solar energy projects would be required to meet additional rules in order to be built on agricultural land and would have to go through a multi-layered approval process, according to a current plan still under consideration.
The next public hearing on the county’s solar zoning rules is coming up on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
At Tuesday afternoon’s Noble County Council meeting, council member George Bennett — who heads the Noble County Plan Commission that is working on the solar zoning rules — gave a detailed recap of how the system, as proposed, would work for considering solar projects.
Since March, the plan commission has been drafting a new addition to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance to create a special solar zoning overlay.
Bennett said that due to changes in state law and a new focus on renewable energy, it became apparent that Noble County will need specific rules about solar fields.
The work being done to update the state’s zoning code wasn’t initiated by any particular solar project, Bennett said, although a North Carolina developer has expressed an interest in possibly developing a large field in central Noble County.
“We’re not talking about this project you’ve heard about. We’re talking about our countywide ordinance,” Bennett said.
If the new zoning overlay was approved as currently written, solar projects would go through a process very similar to rezoning requests on land.
A developer would submit a plan to the county, which would go through a technical review in the planning department, surveyor, highway and other relevant government offices.
The review would then go before the plan commission, which would consider the proposal and could seek to negotiate changes or set additional requirements with a developer. The plan commission would then vote to send a recommendation, positive or negative, to the Noble County Commissioners.
Like other zoning changes and variants, the commissioners would have the final say on whether something gets approved. They could approved, reject, change or refer back to the commission for additional work with any proposal that hits their desk.
Solar projects wouldn’t change the zoning of a particular piece of land — for example, acreage zoned for agricultural use would stay zoned agriculture — but the overlay district would set additional requirements and restrictions a developer would have to meet.
“As an overlay district, it’s not going to involve a rezoning. The underlying zoning would remain the same,” Bennett explained. “It would be subject to the requirements of the solar overlay.”
Bennett noted that although the Noble County Council doesn’t plan any role in approving zoning projects, the council could be impacted if a large solar development is planned because a company might seek a tax abatement on an installation.
Small solar fields only a few acres in size can easily cost over $1 million, so a large array over hundreds of thousands of acres could inject millions of new value into otherwise rural townships.
In a previous presentation to the Albion Rotary Club, Bennett said that a developer seeking land leases had been offering up to $900 annual leases per acre, as well as cover annual property taxes for landowners willing to sign up. Average farm rents run $200-$250 per acre, which could make solar a more lucrative propsect for county residents with land to spare.
The plan commission is still working through approvals on the new solar overlay. The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Dekko Room in the county south office complex of S.R. 9.
