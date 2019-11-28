With Thanksgiving leftovers in the fridge, people can focus this weekend on Small Business Saturday, the middle portion of a string of post-Thanksgiving holidays that includes Black Friday, followed by Cyber Monday and then Giving Tuesday.
Like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the main focus of this day is on shopping. On Black Friday, people are expected to shop at larger stores, while on Cyber Monday, people shop for many online specials.
On Small Business Saturday, people can patronize small, brick-and-mortar, or “mom and pop” stores for their holiday shopping. Shop owners are encouraged to create a party atmosphere to attract more customers.
The holiday was created by American Express in 2010 and aggressively marketed via social media, radio and national broadcasting. Today, it is a registered trademark of American Express. While shopping is the main focus of this holiday, it is not a necessary component. People who want to acknowledge this day can do so promoting it on social media or by recommending a favorite small business to friends and family.
Just as Black Friday shifts big stores from the red to the black for the year, Small Business Saturday can make or break a small business’s bottom line. In 2018, 104 million shoppers spent an all-time, one-day record high for Small Business Saturday, spending $17.8 billion with local merchants, according the organization’s website.
That’s a lot of books, hand-crafted earrings and homemade soap. That figure also represents the adult beverage a shopper might reach for at the end of a long shopping day and the cup of coffee grabbed between stores.
Since its inception, Small Business Saturday spending has been estimated to reach $103 billion, over the course of just nine days. This year’s event promises to boost that figure significantly, with an ever-increasing groundswell of support from a united coalition of volunteers, consumers, shop owners, corporations, municipalities, public officials and nonprofit trade groups, according to organization leaders.
Locally, since Small Businesses Saturday started in 2010, many shops in downtown Auburn have been participating.
“I believe this national holiday is a great reminder for the public that shopping local is more important than they can imagine, and although this is a one-day event, it is a great reminder to everyone to shop local today and every day throughout the entire year,” said Emma Metcalf, owner Of Lyn-Maree’s boutique in downtown Auburn.
“A thriving downtown in so important to a community. It’s the central hub,” she added. “We, in Auburn, are beyond lucky to continue to have a growing and thriving downtown. Many struggle to have what we have, and the only way to keep it thriving is if people continue to shop locally downtown.
“Every year as downtown grows, we gain more participating businesses and more people coming downtown to enjoy them,” Metcalf said.
“It’s just really nice to see people out and about,” said Lori Berndt, owner of Olive Twist, just down the street.
In addition to the usual tastings offered in her shop, Berndt will feature new things for people to try. She also will be offering a drawing for shoppers to win a Kitchen Aid stand mixer through Dec. 20.
“A lot of our customers appreciate shopping local, and they make a point to come out and support. We have a lot of wonderful customers,” Berndt said, noting some come from as far as Michigan and Ohio to shop locally.
“We have a whole neighborhood going on — a lot of synergy,” she said of the Auburn shops.
Last year, a snowfall made Shop Small Saturday look like an old-time Christmas scene with shoppers and children bundled up for the cold.
“It was so awesome,” Berndt recalled.
This Saturday, most participating boutiques will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eateries, breweries and wineries open later in the day.
Free gift wrapping will be offered at Auburn Atrium MarketPlace by Beacon Credit Union. Cloth shopping bags with the Shop Small logo will be offered at participating stores Saturday.
