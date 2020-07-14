LAGRANGE — It’s not the fair anyone imagined last July when event organizers started planning the 2020 LaGrange County 4-H Fair.
But fair organizers said that despite the restrictions forced upon the fair in order to protect everyone involved from the coronavirus pandemic, the fair is off to a good start.
“It’s going really well,” said Ken Martin, president of the fair board association. “People are adapting to what we have to do like social distancing.”
LaGrange County Extension Service staff have placed signs all over the fairgrounds, reminding people to social distance. A sign at the door of the community building instructs visitors they’re not allowed to enter the building without wearing a face mask. And several hand sanitizer stations are located at the pavilion’s exits.
Monday, the fairground pavilion took center stage hosting the dairy steer and started calf contests. Unlike in past years, this year 4-H members arrived early Monday morning with their animals in tow. Once the contest was over, those animals went back home.
Martin said the fair’s show and go concept is working well, and several 4-H members agreed.
Elizabeth Jennings said in some ways, the Monday’s show and go started calf show was easier, since 4-H members didn’t need to drag everything to the fairgrounds they would need to care for their animal for a week. Jennings stayed close to her family livestock trailer, caring for her animal until the time came to walk it over to the fairground pavilion for her class show.
“It’s easier just to leave all that stuff at home,” she said.
Martin said despite the hardships, club members and their families have embraced all the changes.
Sunday, we started out with the horse shows and that went very well,” he said. “We’re doing everything we put on our safety plan that we sent to Purdue to make this all work for the kids this year.”
While club members admit they miss the midway, the grandstand shows, the concession stands and socializing with friends.
“I do miss the elephant ears and pork burgers,” Jennings added.
Marin said the board managed to save the heart of a rural community fair, the animal shows.
This is the heart of the fair, he said Monday morning while watching the dairy steer show. “These kids have worked so hard throughout the year to get ready, so we’ve done everything we could to make sure they were able to show their animals. I know it’s a little bit odd that they can’t be here all week, but at least we’re about to get them out and allow them to show their animals.”
The total number of projects being exhibited at the fair this year is down, but not by much, said Steve Engleking, LaGrange County extension director. Animal projects are actually running a little ahead of last year’s totals, but static projects like rocketry, photography, and woodworking, are down by about half.
Today, goats take over the LaGrange County fair pavilion. The dairy goat show starts at 9 a.m., and the meat goat show kicks off at 3 p.m. The day closes out with the annual sheep show, slated to start at 6 p.m.
