Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Logan E. Charles, 20, of the 200 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Charles was held without bond.
Nathan Conn, 39, of the 6900 block of C.R. 19, Auburn, was booked at 10:47 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Tyrell L. Lacy, 22, of the 6200 block of Saint Joe Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Lacy was held on $3,500 bond.
Makenzie I. Robinson, 19, of the 2100 block of East C.R. 500N, Albion, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Robinson was held without bond.
Michael E. Teegarden, 56, of the 1200 block of Timber Trace Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Teegarden was held without bond.
Ricky L. Graves, 63, of the 10100 block of Donald Avenue, Leo, was booked at 9:35 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Timothy C. Johnson, 57, of the 2000 block of Brewster Road, Indianapolis, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Johnson was held on $6,500 bond.
Rashad Muhammad, 30, of the 7500 block of Imperial Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, was booked at 10:14 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Bradley M. Pape, 29, of the 100 block of Esmond Street, Fort Wayne, was booked at 8:45 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Jerry D. Porter, 63, of the 400 block of East C.R. 450S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Porter was held on $3,500 bond.
Nick J. Carunchia, 30, of the 9500 block of West Smith Street, Yorktown, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Sunday by Avilla police on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony; confinement, a Level 6 felony; and intimidation. Carunchia was held without bond.
Skyler A. Woods, 25, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Woods was held on $3,500 bond.
