TOPEKA — Christmas came several days early for one Topeka police officer.
Wednesday evening at the Town of Topeka employees Christmas dinner, Topeka Marshal Stan Strater, Jr. surprised Topeka police officer Tracey Persing with a promotion, and a framed certificate declaring Persing is now Sergeant Persing.
Persing, who joined the Topeka Police Department in June of 2016, said he had no idea this was coming.
Strater briefly reviewed Persing’s career in law enforcement beginning with him being a reserve officer for the Town of Lagrange from 2010 to 2016 before transferring to Topeka. In 2019, Persing completed over 520 hours of training, in addition to his time at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. He graduated from the Marshal’s Academy in March of this year.
“Tracey has continued adding to his list of accomplishments, “Strater said. “He is an ALICE (active shooter) instructor, IDACS certified in car computers, a Mobile Tech Drug Detection certified trainer, and a member of the Emergency Response Tactical Team.”
