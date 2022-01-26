LAGRANGE — A pretrial conference Monday between members of the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office and the defense team representing Iowa truck driver Dylan Diericx ended almost as quickly as it started as both sides continue to prepare for a trial scheduled for June.
An additional pretrial conference on the matter was scheduled for March 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Diericx is free on a $250,000 bond posted with the court.
Diericx was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with neglect of a dependent causing death. Police responding to a 911 call found a four-year-old child injured and unresponsive in the sleeper of Diericx’s semi-truck. The child, Brantley Welford, was airlifted by helicopter from Shipshewana to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he died four days later due to the extent of his injuries.
According to probable cause documents submitted to the LaGrange County Superior Court, a preliminary medical investigation of Welford showed he suffered fractures in the clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions on the face, lacerations and blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises to genitalia, injury and bleeding from the anus, cuts on an arm, a broken lip and burns around the mouth and other parts of the body.
An autopsy was performed on Welford. The results of that procedure had not been made public.
Diericx told police he and Welford spent several days together traveling from Iowa to Indiana where Diericx was scheduled to make a stop at a local livestock yard. He admitted to police he had been Welford’s only caregiver during that time.
According to the court documents, Diericx told police Welford’s injuries were the result of “horseplay” between the two in the cab of his truck. However, according to the court paperwork, the medical staff at the hospital told police and prosecutors the injuries suffered by Welford were not consistent with the explanations given by Diericx.
Diericx is being represented by Noble County Attorney Seth Tipton. Earlier pretrial conferences have ended almost as quickly as Monday’s hearing, as both sides told the judge in the case Lisa Bowen-Slaven, that they’re still sifting through the evidence.
Diericx is scheduled to stand trial in LaGrange Superior Court in June. That trial is expected to last three days.
