KENDALLVILLE — The sweetest part of the Noble County Community Fair?
Hard to argue against the Ladies’ Day Bake-A-Rama, featuring both a bake walk and auction.
The bake walk is similar to musical chairs, where contestants walk around a set of chairs while music is played and once the music stops, they rush to sit in the seats. The difference is in the bake walk, the number of chairs doesn’t decrease and a number is called based on which chair a person is sitting in.
Whoever’s number is called wins a baked good.
The baked goods are donated by local organization, Noble County Extension Homemakers. People participating go win numerous baked goods throughout the event.
“It went pretty well today. All people have to do is pay a quarter for every time they play,” said Fancheon Resler, who emceed the event and is part of Noble County Extension Homemakers.
The money collected from the bake walk goes towards the organization’s scholarship, which is awarded to a local high school senior who plans to study something agriculture related or go into a profession that will bring them back to northeast Indiana after graduation.
The bake walk used to have its baked goods judged, but has stopped doing so after the pandemic began.
She said now the baked goods are kept inside of containers.
The bake walk also happened on Ladies Day, which is one of the listed days during the fair.
She has been involved with the organization since 1977 and has always enjoyed being involved with the bake walk.
She said many of the people who participate come back every year to be a part of it and many also become bidders in the Bake-a-Rama auction, where the left over baked goods are auctioned off.
“The people in our organization make the goods themselves,” she added. “I love doing this.”
