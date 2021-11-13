KENDALLVILLE — Only one Central Noble girls basketball player had any first-quarter points in Thursday’s game at East Noble.
It was enough.
Central Noble junior Madison Vice scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the opening period as the Cougars handled the Knights, 48-28.
Central Noble improved to 2-1 on the season. East Noble fell to 0-3.
Vice, who had a combined 11 points in a loss to Bishop Luers and a win over Whitko, was 10-for-11 from the floor. When Vice hit her last field goal of the game at the 6:27 mark of the fourth quarter, she had outscored the entire East Noble team at that point, 22-17, as the Cougars led 43-17.
Junior Meghan Kiebel, who scored a game-high 26 points in a win over the Wildcats Tuesday, added 14 points and a team-best six rebounds for the Cougars. Kiebel has scored in double figures in all three of the Cougars’ game this year.
East Noble was led by junior Kya Mosley’s 10 points and eight rebounds. Senior Kyndal Mynhier added seven points.
The Knights won the rebound battle, 27-22, but struggled with field goal accuracy, hitting on 32% of its attempts. Even more telling were the turnovers, as East Noble had 24 miscues compared to 12 for Central Noble.
Those miscues led to East Noble only getting 25 field goal tries for the entire game. Central Noble attempted 42 field goals and hit 45.2% of them.
The Cougars turned up the defensive intensity to start the second half, and things quickly got out of hand for the Knights.
Central Noble led 20-10 at the half, then stretched that lead to 24-13 early on in the third quarter.
Then, on two consecutive possessions, the Cougars forced turnovers and Vice went coast-to-coast for layups to make it 28-13 with 4:28 to play in the stanza. East Noble called time.
Things didn’t get much better for the Knights, however.
After a bucket by Mosley made it 31-17, Central Noble got baskets from freshman Kierra Bolen and Kiebel to make it 35-17. Vice then scored two field goals to push her team’s advantage to 39-17 at the end of three.
For the period, Central Noble outscored East Noble 19-7, forcing 10 turnovers in eight minutes of play. Those turnovers led to East Noble attempting only four field goals the entire third period.
The Cougars, who had nine turnovers in the first half, only had one turnover in the third quarter.
The Central Noble lead grew to as many as 26 points early in the fourth quarter. East Noble, with five points from Mynhier, closed the game on an 11-5 run to make the final score more respectable.
Vice had the two first baskets of the contest, but East Noble was within 6-5 with 2:46 left in the opening period. Vice scored the final two buckets in the final 1:13 of the period to push her team’s advantage to 10-5 at the end of one.
The Cougars scored the first four points of the second quarter, the last coming on a Kiebel basket, made it 14-5 with 4:12 left in the half.
