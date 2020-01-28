KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Police Department’s newest officer will join the force as an expert at finding drugs and tracking.
Bodi, a 15-month-old golden retriever/Labrador mix, will be joining the Kendallville Police Department in the near future and will be assigned to Officer Robert Kline, once Kline completes a six-week training course.
Bodi, who was born and trained in Poland, is trained in narcotics detection, obedience, tracking and article search. He received training through the Allen County canine training program and is ready for duty.
The dog is not trained for aggression — not trained to bite — which makes his training shorter and ongoing training easier to maintain.
“This is the first of two dogs that we’re planning on purchasing. One will be this one will be on second shift, the one that is being looked for now, the second one will be on third shift,” Police Chief Rob Wiley said. “This dog is already trained, he came that way for drug and tracking so that obviously makes it much easier to train.
“Now the handler needs to be trained. We’re looking forward to that and this will really be a plus for us as far as our enforcement, drug enforcement,” Wiley said.
Kline will be the handler for Bodi while Sgt. Justin Beall will become the handler for the second dog Kendallville is seeking.
Bodi, aside from being highly trained, is also coming to Kendallville on a discount. The city was able to obtain Bodi for $2,500, while most K-9 officers cost anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000. Wiley said Allen County was expected to receive several more dogs for training and was able to place Bodi at a lower price.
The dog will be paid for out of the 2020 budget, but the department should receive a reimbursement from a Drug Free Noble County that will cover the cost.
Wiley said it will cost $500 to send Kline down to Allen County for training with Bodi, which will take about six-weeks. The training program is flexible, however, so the training won’t significantly impact Kline’s normal duty schedule.
Bodi got positive reviews from Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety members. Mayor Suzanne Handshoe called him “friendly looking” while member Don Gura added the golden mix looked “very non-threatening.”
The board unanimously approved the $2,500 purchase.
• Approved payment of $6,415.19 to OTIS Elevator for inspections and service of the City Hall elevator.
• Hired Emily McKinley as a utility clerk to replace a clerk-treasurer office employee who is transferring to the wastewater department. She is a sister-in-law to new fire chief Jeremy McKinley.
• Approved purchase of $5,139.71 from Hall Signs Inc. to upgrade numerous street signs throughout the city.
• Renewed ArcGIS software at an annual cost of $4,000. The cost will be split between five city department who utilize the software.
• Approved a claim of $7,518 to replace all north-facing doors at Fire Station 1 due to ongoing wear-and-tear on the doors. The doors are approximately 20 years old, Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said.
• Approved six-month pay adjustments for firefighters Bret Terry and Christian Mayberry.
• Approved voluntary demotion from Chris Smith from deputy fire chief of training to firefighter operator. McKinley said he is looking for a replacement to step up to the supervisor position.
• Purchased a new 2019 Ford Edge from Max Platt Ford at a price of $23,014 as a detective vehicle for the police department.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between Krishna Hotel LLC and Northeastern Center Inc. to inspect a private sewer line serving the Rodeway Hotel and, if it checks out, the Northeastern Center will connect to the private line and the city will assume ownership of the sewer line.
• Approved transfer of office clerk Tanecia Elzey from the clerk-treasurer’s office to the wastewater treatment plant. There will be no change in pay with the transfer.
• Approved testing for the city’s wells and pumps with Peerless Midwest at a cost of $4,950. Peerless will service and test all nine wells and four pumps.
