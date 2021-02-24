10 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Ten people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Ali B. Brown, 21, of the 700 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was booked at 10:50 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Traci M. Dean, 31, of the 4600 block of South East Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Dean was held without bond.
Trever M. Dunn, 19, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Dunn was held without bond.
Clarisa T. Esparza, 21, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Esparza was held without bond.
Harmon L. Jones Jr., 49, of the 4400 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 7:37 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jones was held without bond.
Jose Macias Reyes, 36, of the 700 block of Grant Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Reyes was held without bond.
Wendell L. Powers, 40, of the 8500 block of West C.R. 50N, Kimmell, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and criminal possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance. Powers was held on $2,500 bond.
Jaclyn S. Reichel, 41, of the 8500 block of West C.R. 50N, Kimmell, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. Reichel was held on $500 cash bond.
Austin M. Wood, 28, of the 1500 block of Barrington Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Wood was held without bond.
Blaike M. Zimmerman, 26, of the 8800 block of East Circle Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Zimmerman was also held on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Zimmerman was held without bond.
