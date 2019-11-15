KENDALLVILLE — When “Ford v Ferrari” opens today in theaters across the U.S., most movie fans will see the story of two automotive giants, Ford Motor Company and Ferrari, squaring off to win the 24 Hours of LeMans Race in 1966.
For John Cazier of Kendallville, a 1956 graduate of Kendallville High School, the movie isn’t just racing history. The movie chronicles the innovative achievements of his Kendallville High School classmates, Ted Sutton and Jerry Schwarz, who worked for automotive designer Carroll Shelby in California.
Sutton worked for Shelby as a member of the Original Venice Crew, which created the Shelby Mustang and other sports cars that would dominate racing for decades. The movie tells the story of Shelby’s work with Ford Motor Company to build the Ford GT40 for a showdown at the 24 Hours of LeMans race in France in 1966.
Sutton was later the crew chief for the Shelby Mustang GT 350 Competition Project. He convinced his best friend from high school, Jerry Schwarz, to move his family from Kendallville to California to work in Shelby’s body shop.
Schwarz later became crew chief on the Mustang GT 350 racing team.
Sutton said in a Nov. 8 phone interview that he’s kept in touch with boyhood friend Cazier, even though Sutton left his hometown right after their high school graduation.
Cazier said that while Sutton and Schwarz are not characters in the movie, Shelby’s successes wouldn’t have happened without the craftsmanship of his classmates, who learned their mechanical skills in their backyards in Kendallville.
Sutton installed an FE 427 Ford engine in the first Shelby Cobra, and worked on other Shelby projects such as the Daytona Coupe and the Shelby Mustang GT 350. He helped to develop innovations such as the independent rear suspension and aerodynamic designs for Ford that became legendary.
“I was born and raised in Kendallville,” Sutton said. “I was born on the day the first diesel locomotive came through town, in McCray Hospital. Kendallville was a wonderful place to grow up and learn. It built values and I had good friends.”
Sutton said he missed a lot of school as a child because of hay fever and asthma. He played clarinet in the Kendallville High School band and earned a letter for band. His parents had previously lived in Glendale, California, and thought the milder climate would improve his health. The family packed up and moved to Anaheim, California, right after Sutton got his diploma.
“I remember driving out of town, thinking ‘this is it’,” he said.
Little did he know then that the move would plop him right in the middle of the newborn southern California drag racing scene. Sutton said his entry into the racing world was a way to make friends.
“I didn’t go to school there and I never knew anybody,” he said. “I was a very lonely person. Then I got involved in southern California drag racing. I was a trailer hitch specialist.”
Sutton explained that trailer hitches, now a standard feature on vehicles, had to be specially made in the 1950s and early 1960s. He found a ready market for his hitches with customers who bought Airstream camping trailers.
Sutton’s skills as a welder, fabricator and mechanic got him noticed. He was asked to install a new Ford High Performance 289 engine and four-speed transmission into an Austin Healey 3000. His work on the Austin Healey caught the eye of Phil Remington, the famous mechanic and engineer for Shelby American Inc.
“I worshiped the ground he walked on,” Sutton said of Remington. “It was a two-hour commute to Shelby. My co-workers were all very skilled and I learned a lot quickly. It was like a trade school.”
Sutton also encouraged another KHS classmate and fellow backyard mechanic, Jerry Schwarz, to move his family to California to work in Shelby’s body shop. Sutton said Schwarz now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sutton has attended two movie premieres already, walking the red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard and at 20th Century Fox studios.
“I’m not portrayed in the movie. They focused on the bigwigs,” he chuckled. “But Phil Remington is. It’s how Carroll Shelby got started.”
Phil Remington is played by Ray McKinnon in the movie. The cast includes Oscar winner Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby, Christian Bale as Shelby’s British race car driver Ken Miles, Tracy Letts as Ford CEO Henry Ford II and Jon Bernthal as Lee Iacocca, then vice president of Ford. Miles’ wife and son are played by Caitriona Balfe and Noah Jupe.
Sutton has fond memories of Miles, who was a World War II veteran and a professional race car driver. He died Aug. 17, 1966, at age 47 in a race at Riverside International Raceway.
“I recently had dinner with the son of Ken Miles,” Sutton said. “The movie is generally accurate, but some details aren’t the most accurate. They picked the story because it’s exciting.”
