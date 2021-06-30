KENDALLVILLE — The suspect in the Sunday night shooting that left one man dead and two others injured at the Gallops gas station in Kendallville was apprehended early Wednesday in Ohio.
An arrest warrant filed Wednesday in Noble Superior Court I charges that suspect — Matthew D. Rodriguez, 24, of Kendallville — with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
Rodriguez is being held on that warrant at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville, Ohio, pending extradition.
Sunday’s shooting led to the death of Justin Smead, 32, of Rome City and injuries to Alyssa Jeffries, 23, of Topeka, and Blake Lewis, 24, of Kendallville, according to charging documents filed in the case. One of the victims has since been released from the hospital, but authorities did not say which one between Jeffries or Lewis had been released.
Following the incident, Rodriguez allegedly admitted to a family member that he had shot three people, according to court documents. That family member called police immediately after he left.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said during a press conference Wednesday that extraditing Rodriguez back to Indiana could take anywhere from a couple of days to several weeks, depending on how cooperative Rodriguez is in the process.
An Ohio State Trooper, during a routine check of a rest area, found the Kia Forte with license plate AYW713 shortly before 3 a.m. at a stop near Athens, Ohio, which is approximately 4 1/2 hours from Kendallville.
“Mr. Rodriguez was in the rest plaza,” Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said. “He barricaded himself inside the restroom there.”
A special weapons and tactics team was called in, and Rodriguez surrendered without further incident at approximately 5 a.m., Waters said.
A search of the Kia led to the discovery of a 9-milimeter handgun.
Charging documents filed in the case revealed more details as to what allegedly happened in the Gallops gas station at 1201 W. North St. late Sunday night.
According to charging documents, security video showed an individual matching Rodriguez’s description having a brief interaction with one of the victims, then allegedly approached the three victims from behind, drew a pistol, then pointed and fired that pistol at each of the three victims.
Each victim was struck at least once, according to court documents. A preliminary autopsy report indicates Smead’s cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, according to documents.
Waters said that the “interaction” mentioned in the charging documents appeared to be nothing more than a simple glance. The lack of audio on the security footage means police cannot at this time rule out a brief conversation taking place during that interaction, Mowery said.
Jeffries had called 911 at 11:57 p.m. on Sunday. She said four people had been shot — investigation later showed only three people had been shot — at the Gallops gas station, and she was hiding in a storage room with a subject who had been shot. Police officers arrived on the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Aside from Rodriguez and the three victims, police had previously stated there were at least two other people and a Gallops clerk in the gas station when the shooting occurred.
After the scene had been secured, Indiana State Police crime scene technicians allegedly located several 9-millimeter shell cases.
As part of the investigation, Kendallville Police Detective Doug Davis and Sgt. Nate Stahl viewed security video of the shooting. Both officers were familiar with Rodriguez and both identified him as the person in the video seen allegedly firing at the victims.
While officers were in the process of securing the scene, a family member contacted the Kendallville Police Department to report Rodriguez had come to her home earlier in the evening and borrowed her gray 2018 Dodge Journey to drive to the gas station to buy some food, court documents said.
The affidavit for probable cause said she “informed that some time later, Matthew Rodriguez returned to her home, at that time he seemed ‘irate, crazy (and) insane,’ and Matthew Rodriguez told her that he had shot three people.”
The family member told investigations Rodriguez had left the keys to the Journey with her and left the residence. She later learned that Rodriguez had taken the keys to her red 2010 Kia Forte that was parked at her parents’ home less than a block away, and that Rodriguez had left the area driving that vehicle.
Police later showed still images of the shooting from the Gallops security video to the family member. She also allegedly identified the person who fired the firearm as Rodriguez.
Once extradited, Rodriguez will face the murder and attempted murder charges in Noble County.
If convicted, Rodriguez could face 45-65 years in prison on the murder charge, and 20-40 years for the Level 1 felony counts.
The charges against Rodriguez are the first murder charges filed in Noble County since March 2018, when prosecutors charged Fort Wayne resident Michael Johnson with the murder of two people and attempted murder of one other in a shooting at a Ligonier apartment complex.
Johnson was convicted on all charges at trial and later sentenced to 170 years in prison.
