KENDALLVILLE — The search continues for the man involved in a shooting that killed one person and left two others injured late Sunday night at the Gallops gas station in Kendallville.
Meanwhile, authorities have ID’d the person who was killed in the incident as a 32-year-old Rome City man.
The suspect in the shooting, Matthew Rodriguez, 24, of the 1400 block of Maple Street in Kendallville, remains at-large as of Tuesday afternoon and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. He is described as being approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he is driving a red Kia Forte with license plate AYW713.
“We’re working with multiple agencies” to locate Rodriguez, Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said. “We have some indication he has left the area.”
Waters still encouraged citizens to be vigilant until Rodriguez is apprehended. Police have followed up on several tips from citizens, but none have panned out.
Rodriguez and the Kia have been entered into a nationwide database.
Authorities on Tuesday, meanwhile, identified the person killed in the incident as Justin Smead, 32, of Rome City. According to Smead’s obituary, he was employed by Creative Liquid Coatings in Kendallville. He is survived by two children and his mother.
Police have not released the names of the other two victims who were hospitalized following Sunday’s shootings in an effort to protect their identities and ensure their safety while police continue to search for Rodriguez. Waters said Tuesday he believes both gunshot victims are improving. They were initially listed in critical but stable condition.
Just before midnight Sunday, Noble County 911 received a call from a person at the Gallops gas station, 1215 W. North St., reporting that there had been a shooting and multiple people were shot.
Police arrived on scene approximately three minutes after the call came in to find three victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Tuesday that Rodriguez, Smead and the other two victims were not strangers.
“We do believe they were familiar with each other,” Waters said. “All four probably knew each other.”
But beyond that, there’s still no indication of what spurred the shooting. Waters said there was surveillance footage which showed Sunday’s incident and so far they have no clues as to why Rodriguez allegedly shot the three.
“We don’t have any motive to it,” Waters said.
Police are continuing to investigate but have still not developed any evidence which leads them to believe Sunday’s incident was anything but a random act of violence.
Police allege Rodriguez used a handgun in the shootings. The handgun was not recovered by police.
Waters said Rodriguez did not drive the red Kia Forte to Gallops on Sunday. The vehicle he drove to and from Gallops has been processed by authorities. Waters said at some point after the shooting, Rodriguez then picked up the Kia Forte.
Waters said there was a cashier and at least two other people in the gas station at the time of the shooting.
Waters said while he recommends citizens be aware of their surroundings at all times and has maintained an increased patrol presence, “I also still believe that Kendallville is a safe community. This isn’t something we frequently see in our community. I think Kendallville is safe. This isn’t something that is indicative of what goes on in this community.”
The last homicide in the city took place more than a decade ago.
Patrick Biddle was murdered in his residence in the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, on March 5, 2007.
The two suspects in that case remain behind bars to this day.
Lionel D. Cox Jr., who was 22 at the time, of Waterloo, was sentenced Feb. 15, 2008, to 45 years in prison for murder, a felony; burglary, a Class B felony; and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class D felony.
Charles William Chorpenning, who was then 28, was sentenced to 100 years in prison in March 2008 after pleading guilty Dec. 4, 2007, to murder, a felony; seven other felony charges; and being a habitual felon, a sentence enhancer.
Waters was the lead investigator in that case.
Kendallville has had a few other accidental shootings and non-lethal shooting incidents since, but those incidents were never charged as homicides, deemed accidental or the result of reckless behavior.
