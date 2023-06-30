KENDALLVILLE — Not just thinking the unthinkable.
But preparing for it.
Thursday morning at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, emergency responders and support agencies from throughout northeastern Indiana gathered for a training exercise to help prepare them for disaster.
Thursday’s morning’s table top exercise was organized by the DeKalb and Noble county emergency management agencies.
The scenario involved a train derailment involving a fire and the release of vinyl chloride, a hazardous chemical.
In February, that scenario played itself out in East Palestine, Ohio.
If it were to happen here, area responders will have a much better idea on how to deal with the emergency after planning and thinking things through during the three-hour training.
Participating agencies taking part in Thursday’s training included representatives from the Auburn Fire Department, Kendallville Fire Department, Ligonier Fire Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the Steuben County Emergency Management Agency, the Noble County Health Department and the Northeastern Center.
Noble County EMA Director Gabe Creech started off the morning by laying out the scenario: a train derailment involving vinyl chloride at the DeKalb/Noble County jurisdictional line at 9 a.m.
The parameters of the scenario were themselves problematic. It happened at the county line: Who would be in charge, officials in DeKalb or Noble county? It was scheduled for 9 a.m., a time when available fire department volunteer manpower is at its most vulnerable. And it happened within shouting distance of U.S. 6.
The training was broken down into three groups:
• Responders such as police and fire personnel;
• Emergency Management Agency workers; and
• Support personnel, including county surveyors, community officials and the Northeastern Center.
Each group went through the nuts-and-bolts on appropriate responses in their purview.
An official with the DeKalb County Surveyor’s Office pointed out the area had a pond, and it would need to be quickly determined if water was leaving the pond so contamination would not spread.
DeKalb County EMA Director Jason Meek said the first issue responders had to contend with was jurisdictional — who is going to be the incident commander when an incident is spread out over two counties?
“How do we work through that?” Meek asked the group. “The way we accomplish that is by working together.”
Once the gathering was broken up into groups, Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley was selected to be the overall incident commander.
Someone took notes, detailing other key figures in an organizational chart, such as the person who would be responsible for managing resources, who would be contacting outside agencies for help and who would be responsible for providing information to the public.
Former Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile, who now works with DeKalb’s Homeland Security Office, guided responders through the process. Among the issues for such a wide scale disaster:
• How to handle traffic since the incident would be closing U.S. 6 for up to a week, further complicated by the need to get emergency vehicles through a logjam of traffic?
• Who would oversee evacuations?
• Where would the staging area for first responders be set up?
• How would first responders, who are used to working scenes that may last up to three hours, be fed over an extended period of time? How would they get water? How would relief be scheduled as the hours turned into days?
• How would the Kendallville and Auburn fire departments handle responses to other 911 emergencies likely to come up above and beyond what is happening at the derailment scene?
“It’s a nightmare,” Creech said of the scenario.
By working through such an incident, even if it’s only on paper, would make the “real deal” all the more manageable.
“We’re thinking of the bigger picture,” Creech said. “That was the point of this exercise.”
A big component to a major disaster is the major response which would follow. First responders from as far away as Elkhart and Fort Wayne would likely make the scene. Having places for these large contingents to stage is an issue, having someone manage what their exact duties would be another.
Steuben County EMA Director Lee Greenamyer attended Thursday’s training, knowing full well if it hits in the fan in DeKalb or Noble counties, he would likely find himself in the thick of it.
“They’re there to help me, and I’m there to help them,” Greenamyer said.
Tips gleaned from Thursday’s “big picture” discussion could prove helpful in smaller incidents.
“There’s always a little nugget of information you can take away,” Greenamyer said.
A big theme for Thursday’s discussion was cooperation between agencies.
The big benefit for Noble County Sheriff Max Weber?
“It’s so how we know how to work together,” Weber said. “It helps us by running through scenarios.”
The training was a bit of an eye-opener for Northeastern Center Director of Outpatient Services Jeremy Lewis.
“It’s shown areas we can improve as far as outreach,” Lewis said.
The Northeastern Center can set up special crisis response debriefing areas, he said, and letting people know those areas exist is something that has not been stressed previously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.