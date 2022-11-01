Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Shaun M. Berry, 42, of the 800 block of Linn Hipsher Road, Marion, Ohio, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Berry was held without bond.
William A. Tallent, 51, of the 500 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Tallent was held without bond.
William M. Thomas, 47, of the 300 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants charging Level 6 felonies. No further charging information provided. Thomas was held on $2,500 bond.
Mark T. Boger Jr., 21, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Friday on a prosecutor’s hold relating to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony. Boger was held without bond.
Mallory L. Frye, 32, of the 100 block of West Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Friday on a hold order issued by another jurisdiction. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Ryan D. Frye, 33, of the 100 block of West Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Friday on a hold order issued by another jurisdiction. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brenden J. Harris, 30, of the 100 block of State Street, Dublin, Indiana, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging burglary-residential entry, a Class B felony. Harris was held without bond.
Jasmine L. Heizer, 33, of the 100 block of EMS C29A Lane, Warsaw, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Heizer was held on $2,500 bond.
Jessie E. Hogsett, 26, of the 500 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hogsett was released on his own recognizance.
Kaylee M. Kiessling, 20, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony. Kiessling was held without bond.
William A. Whitt, 33, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:09 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Wanda A. Hall, 23, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Hall was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel D. Hutchison, 34, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 9:38 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge.
Justin A. Jackson, 35, of the 1600 block of East Waits Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Saturday on four warrants charging failure to appear for court and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony for which no further charging information was provided. Jackson was held without bond.
Ryan Kever, 40, of the 900 block of Wilt Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Kever was held on $2,500 bond.
Clifford A. Thacker, 47, of the 900 block of West Lincoln Street, Waterloo, was booked at 9:46 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Roman F. Torres Jr., 23, of the 100 block of West Hively, Elkhart, was booked at 9:46 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Tara S. Barrington, 43, of the 2200 block of Kammerer Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:08 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Barrington was released on her own recognizance.
Cassandra E. Cantrell, 44, of the 13100 block of North C.R. 100E, Milford, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Cantrell was held without bond.
Courtney M. Champine, 37, of the 1800 block of Earnest Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Champine was held on $2,500 bond.
