AVILLA — Avilla Town Manager Tena Woenker will be resigning her position effective at the end of next week’s regularly scheduled council meeting to take the same job with the community of Leo-Cedarville.
Woenker has been the town manager at Avilla since July 6, 2021, replacing the retired Bill Ley. She had previous town manager stints in Waterloo (March 2014-2019) and Albion (2020-2021).
Leo-Cedarville, with a population of 3,662, will be the most populous community she has worked for.
“It’s a different kind of community,” Woenker said. “It’s larger.”
The town manager for that community reached out to Woenker when he tendered his own resignation, alerting her to the opening, she said.
Avilla Town Councilman Bill Krock said the town has opened up the application process to replace Woenker.
“We’re going to be take resumes until May 31,” Krock said.
After Woenker’s last day on May 17, Krock said he and fellow council members Phil Puckett and Paul Shepherd will be providing extra assistance in the day-to-day operations to make sure things run smoothly until a replacement can be found.
Krock said Woenker has helped the town moved forward during her tenure.
“I truly believe she is really good with the development part,” Krock said. “She’s made some progress.”
In September 2022, the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority approved $759,553 in state READI funds to help Granite Ridge Builders and Avilla get infrastructure in the ground to open up future phases of Orchard Valley subdivision and make ready the third and final phase of Watercrest subdivision.
Woenker played a pivotal role in that grant process.
The grant not only helped bring 40 new homes to the Avilla area, but knocked approximately $15,000 off the cost of each lot for home buyers, helping make housing more affordable in an era when that is a scarce commodity.
Woenker has been very involved with the Avilla Redevelopment Commission’s decision to purchase and update the blighted building at 126 E. Albion St., the location of the former Julie’s Pizza. The RDC decided to purchase the building and spend up to $75,000 in TIF funds to fix it up.
The RDC has not decided whether to sell the building or perhaps turn it into downtown office space which could be rented out.
On Monday, she helped the town reach an agreement with NIPSCO to allow the extension of a natural gas main to the town’s east industrial park.
“I’m super excited about that,” Woenker said.
The town is also working with NIPSCO to increase the pressure of the current gas lines, potentially paving the way for further growth.
