LAGRANGE — Lakeland Intermediate School Principal Brad Targgart has been named the new principal of Central Noble Primary School.
Targgart said he wasn’t looking for a new position when this situation opened and he passed along his application. Targgart and his family live in Noble County, and recently his youngest daughter decided to transfer from Lakeland to Central Noble High School for the 2022-23 school year. His daughter plays on a Noble County traveling softball team and many of her team’s players attend Central Noble. That, he said, prompted him to start thinking about his future.
Targgart has worked at Lakeland for nearly two decades. He also attended Lakeland for 13 years as a student.
Targgart earned his degree in education in 1996. When he started college, Targgart said he planned to earn a business degree, but after agreeing to do some substitute teaching while still in school, Targgart said he found his passion.
“I thought I was going to follow in the footsteps of both my dad, Wayne, who was in Insurance and real estate most of his life, and my brother, Doug, who has been in banking and accounting for all of his career,” he explained. “My dad had talked me into substitute teaching on days I didn’t have classes as a way to earn some extra money. After my first day, a half-day in a fourth-grade classroom at Topeka Elementary, I knew that I wanted to change my major and teach.”
He started teaching fifth grade in 1997 for East Noble at South Side Elementary. During that first year in the classroom, he also started work toward his MSED in school administration at IPFW.
In 2003 Targgart was hired to be the principal of Lancaster Central Elementary at Northern Wells Community Schools. While he said he enjoyed the job, it came with a nearly two-hour commute, prompting Targgart to consider other jobs.
In 2005, Targgart was offered the position of principal for Wolcott Mills Elementary, where he had attended elementary school as a child. He called his time at Wolcott Mills his favorite job.
“I loved the small-town community feel,” he said.
Targgart became the principal at Lakeland Middle School in 2016 and stayed in that position through the school district consolidation.
“I stayed at the physical building that was LMS, but the name changed to Lakeland Intermediate. I was honored to serve as principal there and would have gladly continued,” he said. “However, when I saw my daughter want to make a change for herself, I started to question if it wasn’t my time too? I have been with Lakeland for 13 years as a student and 17 years as an administrator. That’s 30 years of my life.”
Targgart called his decision to leave Lakeland and move to the new position at Central Noble Primary one of the most demanding of his career.
“It was a difficult decision due to my history with Lakeland but at the same time I truly believe it’s my time for a change,” he said.
Targgart said accepting the job as Central Noble Primary’s new principal has helped reinvigorated him as an educator.
“I know it was the right thing to do for myself and for our family,” he said. “I’ve always been drawn to elementary education. I believe being a role model for this age is my calling, my sweet spot. I feel that I can motivate and engage both the students and the teachers at this level. I have often considered senior high administration but I truly believe in where I am so that I can have the biggest impact on kids.”
He formally takes over at Central Noble Primary on July 1.
