ALBION — A LaOtto man pleaded guilty to attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, in Noble Circuit Court Monday regarding an April 2021 incident in which he shot at police officers following a pursuit which ended at the entrance to Johnson Mobile Home Park in Kendallville.
According to terms of the plea deal, Justin Weikel, 41, would spend no more than 35 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer took the plea deal under advisement. If Kramer accepts the plea deal, sentencing would take place at 1 p.m. on March 14.
According to Weikel’s attorney, Nicholas Wallace, Weikel had ingested controlled substances the day the incident occurred and Weikel “didn’t have perfect recollection,” of the incident.
Weikel told the court he had read the probable cause affidavits and other evidence provided by prosecutors and did not argue the sworn accounts made by police.
“I don’t dispute it,” Weikel said.
Six officers were shot at in the incident.
Weikel also is facing pending charges in Steuben County for six felony and misdemeanor charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.
Wallace said he would like to see the Steuben County charges dealt with prior to sentencing.
Weikel had originally been charged with five counts — all felonies — starting at the top with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder. Other charges including aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
A Level 1 felony, the highest possible charge other than murder, is punishable by 20-40 years in prison, if convicted.
After the alleged shootout with police and Weikel was taken into custody, investigators allegedly located a 9mm Witness handgun in the Buick Weikel had been driving, according to court documents. Police also recovered approximately 15 empty bullet casings and additional live ammunition.
Police also located a plastic bag that contained a white, powdery substance that field-tested positive for heroin. The weight of the alleged heroin and bag was 14.6 grams.
The incident began when Fort Wayne police attempted to pull over a Buick at approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 21, 2021, in the area of Harris Road and Olympia Avenue for a traffic infractions, on the northwest side of Fort Wayne, police said.
Weikel initially stopped, but as an officer approached on foot, he sped away in the Buick.
The pursuit ended up going north on S.R. 3, entered DeKalb County, and continued to Kendallville where it ended in the mobile home park. DeKalb County Communications records said the pursuit was picked up by DeKalb County units at 11:50 p.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and C.R. 68.
Stop sticks eventually disabled Weikel’s vehicle at the Johnson Mobile Home Park in Kendallville off Waits Road where a standoff ensued beginning at 12:15 a.m.
According to court documents filed in the case, after Weikel refused to comply with the officers’ commands to surrender, bean bag rounds were fired into the rear window of Weikel’s car so that a K-9 could be inserted. After the rear window was broken out, officers began to approach.
Videos of the incident posted to Facebook by an onlooker during the confrontation appears to show officers approaching the vehicle, with one yelling “Show me your hands!” One of the officers approaching the vehicle appears to be holding back a K-9 dog.
As officers got closer to the vehicle, three distinct gunshots can be heard and the approaching officers began falling back before an eruption of gunfire, with more than a dozen shots being fired in less than 10 seconds before the scene quieted.
The affidavit for probable cause cited officers from three different agencies reported they allegedly observed officers being fired upon by Weikel during the incident.
Following the exchanges of gunfire, the standoff continued for more than an hour before officers finally converged on Weikel’s car with multiple armored vehicles and took him into custody, based on the video footage from the onlooker’s Facebook Live video.
Weikel was taken to a Fort Wayne area hospital for medical treatment, where he had remained until he was released later than month and subsequently arrested on a pending Noble County warrant.
An initial arrest in a drug case involving Weikel came when the Noble County Jail was limiting the booking of new suspects due to COVID-19, leaving him on the streets. The jail was closed from the end of 2020 through Feb. 1 as authorities dealt with an outbreak of the virus at the facility.
A warrant was issued for Weikel’s arrest on April 1, 2021.
