LAGRANGE — LaGrange County will be hosting an important conversation on housing earily next month.
A partnership of five area county economic development organizations will attend the 10th annual “Northeast Indiana Economic Development Forum” on Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to discuss housing, or more accurately, a lack of across-the-board housing. The summit takes place at the Blue Gate Garden Inn in Shipshewana.
This year’s event will feature keynote speaker Laurie Volk, principal in charge of Zimmerman/Volk Associates. She will be discussing the Housing Market potential in northeast Indiana.
Volk was instrumental in the development of the housing study for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and will be working with LaGrange and Steuben counties on their respective housing strategies.
There will also be panel discussions on a housing toolkit for communities and what LaGrange, Whitley, Noble, Steuben and Dekalb counties are doing about primary housing in their communities.
The event is free to attend and includes a catered lunch by the Blue Gate. It’s sponsored by Wabash Valley Power, NIPSCO, American Electric Power, Freedom Academy and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. The event is co-hosted by the LaGrange County Economic Development Corp., the Dekalb County Economic Development Corp., the Noble County Economic Development Corp. and the Steuben County Economic Development Corp.
For more information or to RSVP please contact your local economic development office by the end of business today. Space is limited. Reservations may be made by calling the LaGrange County Economic Development Corp. at 499-4994, the Dekalb County Economic Development Corp. at 927-1180, the Noble County Economic Development Corp. at 636-3800, or the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. at 665-6889.
