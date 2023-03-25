ELKHART— Tourism is a big deal in Indiana.
Each year, tourism generates billions of dollars in Indiana that flow into the local economies. It’s estimated that in 2021, visitors pumped more than 13 million into the Indiana economy.
To help make sure guests and visitors continue to come to Indiana, tourism professionals from across the state, including representatives from LaGrange, Steuben, DeKalb, and Noble counties, gathered in Elkhart this week for their annual conference. The event gives them a chance to compare notes and do a little professional networking, all while fine-tuning the message to tell visitors that Indiana is a great place to come to live, work, and play.
Elaine Bedel, the CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation was just one of the several top-ranking tourism professionals to spend part of her week in Elkhart at the convention. Her organization is dedicated to promoting, branding, and telling Indiana’s story to both attract and retain businesses, talent, students, and visitors to Indiana.
While not as big of an economic driver as manufacturing or agriculture, tourism plays an important role in the state’s overall economy, and Bedel said it’s important to she and others are on message.
“We get a really good payback when we promote the state. We get a six-to-one payback for every dollar we use in promoting Indiana,” Bedel said. “We also raise people’s perception of the state. Once they visit Indiana, people tell others what Indiana has to offer.”
One important aspect of tourism is giving business professionals a chance to broaden their perceptions of the state, and its quality of life.
“When you think of all the business professionals coming here, we tell those people the story of Indiana’s quality of life. That creates a huge impact for the state,” she said.
Bedel called Shipshewana one of the state’s tourism gems, drawing more than 2 million visitors annually. But she was quick to point out that Shipshewana is not alone in its massive appeal to visitors.
“From French Lick and West Baden to Madison, to the state parks to the dunes, Indiana has a lot of offer,” she added.
The Indiana Dunes National Park is now a huge draw for the state. Bedel said research shows its numbers now rival the number of visitors that visit Yellowstone National Park each year.
Bedel said the conferences like the one in Elkhart allow the IDDC to talk with tourism professionals from across the state and to get fed back on the IDDC’s ‘In Indiana’ campaign.
The Indiana Tourism Association sponsored the conference. Its Executive Director Carrie Lambert acted as the event’s master of ceremonies. She said professional events like this are important because they allow tourism professionals to network about shared ideas and problems.
“This is the only state-wide tourism event that happens annually,” she said. “From Evansville to Elkhart, you name a community and they’re here to learn and network, as well as celebrate their accomplishments over the last year.”
Lambert said sharing fresh ideas is vital to the health of the industry because many of the problems faced by local conventions and visitor bureau staff are issues others may have already solved.
“They can get in one room and learn from others. It’s a great opportunity,” she pointed out.
Lambert said tourism is defined as traveling more than 50 miles away from home to work, shop, or play. Tourists help local economies by buying meals and merchandise as well as paying taxes in the places they visit.
“There’s some great research that shows us tourism, on average, saves local taxpayers about $538,” she said.
Jon Hunsberger, host of the convention and director of the Elkhart CVB said having the convention come to Elkhart gives an organization like his the chance to showcase Elkhart County and all it has to offer.
“This was also a chance to raise the reputation of this community, while at the same time making more people aware of what we have,” he said.
In addition, it helps local CVBs learn what might be on the horizon.
“We get to hear what challenges other communities are facing,” he explained. Sometimes we find those conversations resonate with us, and we can find different solutions that maybe we hadn’t thought of. It really helps us think outside the box and our own parameters. There’s always a benefit to that.”
Hunsberger said in today’s economy, it’s important for county organizations like his to work closely with neighboring organizations to ensure visitors have the best experience possible. Amenities like the Pumpkin Vine Trail, for example, flow across county lines and offer visitors and guests different attractions in multiple communities.
“Visitors don’t see county lines,” he added. “And so we know the idea of working regionally across the borders, whether in St. Joe County or LaGrange County, is important. Whenever we work together collaboratively, that builds the reputation of the region, so it becomes more attractive to visitors and encourages them to stay for multiple days. It also comes with an opportunity for economic development. People may want to move a business or start a business here because of what they see when they visit.” Finally, Hunsberger said that kind of cooperation between communities makes each community stronger
“When we work together, we can do things we can’t do alone,” he explained.
Gerry Dick, the managing editor of Inside Indiana Business handed out this year’s annual Indiana Tourism Awards. Elkhart County won an award in the Best Cooperative Partnership category, and the Steuben County CVB won top honors for Best New Experience for the work they did promoting the new historical steam engine event that ran last summer in Steuben County.
