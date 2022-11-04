KENDALLVILLE — After taking the reins directing the stage he once acted on for years as a student, East Noble theater director and teacher Josh Ogle has resigned his position.
Ogle's resignation, which was effect Thursday, comes two week before the opening of the fall performance of "Spongebob the Musical" on Nov. 17.
Ogle announced his exit on his personal Facebook on Thursday:
"Today I made the tough decision to resign from East Noble School Corporation.
As you have seen in the local newspaper and social media, things have been brewing the last few months. The support I have received from the community has been amazing. It’s been a great ride. I have met students that I’ll never forget and hope to stay connected with forever.
The staff at EN is second to none. East Noble has been a part of my life for 20+ years. I will continue to support the theatre program as an alumni and I hope you will too.
I am not quite ready to share my next venture… but something is coming.
EDIT—— My theatre career is NOT coming to an end. There is still a lot of quality theatre to be done with Gaslight Playhouse at the Community Learning Center! Kendallville is my community and it always will be."
Ogle was selected as East Noble's theater director in 2018, replacing Chloe Hines, who had served for two years following the lengthy career of Craig Munk.
He is an East Noble 2014 and was a frequent player in East Noble productions during his time in high school. He had started on the EN stage in a youth role of the 2005 production of Peter Pan, was cast in "West Side Story" as an eighth-grader, joined the "Raise-A-Ruckus" show before entering high school and then had an expansive list of credits in productions during his four high school years.
Ogle came to East Noble first as a substitute teacher, then after being selected to fill the theater role, obtained his Indiana teaching license within the following year of being hired via the state's Transition to Teaching process.
As Ogle took the lead directing in 2018, Munk has remained around as an assistant and mentor to his former student as Ogle grew into the role.
Outside of school, he remains active in the local Gaslight Playhouse and previously served as president of the community theater organization that has grown from humbler roots performing at the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce to its new home in the auditorium of the former East Noble Middle School and now Community Learning Center.
Some East Noble theater alums had recently been roused by perceived friction at the high school, which elicited a handful of letters to the editor to The News Sun urging locals to support the arts, East Noble Theatre and Ogle.
When asked Friday if he wished to elaborate on his decision to resign, Ogle deferred, instead only asking the community to continue to support the program.
"I hope the community will still support the students and the East Noble Theatre staff is exceptional and they will make sure the East Noble Theatre season is up and running," Ogle said, indicating that the remaining staff will take up the reins to see the upcoming Spongebob production through.
