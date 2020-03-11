KENDALLVILLE — It was business as usual Tuesday for Parkview FirstCare Clinic. It reopened at 8 a.m. after a deep cleaning Monday as a result of Noble County’s first confirmed coronavirus case on Monday.
It’s not business as usual for other stores in Kendallville, though. The confirmation that the coronavirus is here has put hand sanitizer, disinfectant sprays and wipes, masks, gloves — and toilet paper — in short supply.
Shoppers are buying large qualities of toilet paper to hoard, reportedly in case a quarantine is declared.
A quick trip around town Tuesday afternoon confirmed that local stores are cleaned out of hand-cleaning sanitizer. CVS and Walgreens also had limited supplies of rubbing alcohol, which can be used to make DIY hand sanitizer.
Vodka, which can also be used as an ingredient, was in ample supply in every store, although the booze is significantly more expensive that rubbing alcohol.
Walmart had about six small packages left of toilet paper Tuesday afternoon and disinfectant wipes were out of stock. A few big bottles of hand soap remained. Bleach in jugs was still plentiful.
Over at CVS, there was a larger supply of toilet paper and plenty of bleach in jugs, a couple of cans of wipes and disinfectant spray and a few boxes of gloves, but no face masks. A clerk said CVS had been out of hand sanitizer for a week.
Kroger had a small supply of toilet paper, one can of disinfectant spray, gallons of bleach, but no cans of wipes.
Walgreens had also been picked clean of masks and rubbing alcohol, but still had toilet paper, some boxes of gloves, a small supply of disinfected wipes and spray, and plenty of cleaning supplies.
Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli said late Tuesday that the company is closely watching the situation and issued this statement:
“We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions. Providing customers with the products they want, and need remains our focus.”
