SHIPSHEWANA — Looking out over the crowd that showed up for Friday’s LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity Annual Benefit Auction at the Shipshewana Auction Barn, John Sisson, the organization’s executive director, couldn’t help but smile.
Barely 30 minutes into an auction that was expected to last for at least three full hours, the seats in front of the auctioneer’s booth were nearly full, and a line had already formed for the haystack dinner.
This auction is the most important event of the year for the local Habitat chapter. The money this sale generates determines just how many families Habitat will be able to help in the coming 12 months.
“It’s looking really good,” Sisson said, as he looked over the crowd. “We changed things and moved this to a 4 o’clock start time, and it looks like we have a little bit bigger crowd than we normally had when we started at 3 p.m. So far, so good.”
Annually, Sisson said Habitat raises nearly most of the money it needs at this auction.
“This is our big fundraiser of the year,” he added. “This event brings in the money we need. We net about $40,000 on this auction and that basically will build half a house for us.”
Local merchants donated hundreds of items to Habitat again this year for the auction. From power tools, to pieces of furniture, to household appliances, to a brand new double Amish buggy, the auction barn was loaded with merchandise up for the auction.
The local community also donated nearly 50 quilts — most new, some antiques — all up for auction again this year.
The biggest changes bidders saw this year was Habitat’s decision to move the haystack dinner out of a tent in the building’s parking lot into the auction barn. Sisson said that move seemed to have been well received.
“I’ve had a lot of compliments from people that they’re enjoying not having to be outside in that tent,” he added.
Sisson thought the auction was down a bit on the larger items people donate, but up on the smaller items and gift certificates.
“I think in the end, we’ve done really well,” Sisson said. “I’ve been blessed with having a lot of people in this community who are willing to give.”
