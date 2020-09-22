ROME CITY — Rome City Clerk/Treasurer Brenda Conley presented the town council with a 2021 budget that closely reflected the money that was spent in 2020 during the Sept. 14 board meeting.
The $1,425,100 budget has a 4.2% average growth factor built into among the different funds with in the Rome City budget.
Conley said the general fund of $498,600 went up a little bit more than 4% because in 2020 the town was $11,000 under the state levy.
Conley said the budget doesn’t have any large projects factored in just what it takes to maintain the city infrastructure and buildings.
On Tuesday the town was notified that they would be receiving additional appropriations from the state for the general fund and public safety fund from the state. Conley said the state is looking at boosting budgets in 2021 because projections for 2022 may be a little lower because of the coronavirus.
The 2021 budget is broken down into 11 different categories.
• The rainy day line item has $18,000 in it which includes $5,000 for park projects and $13,000 for town projects.
• The general fund of $498,600 encompasses the daily operations of the town.
• Local road and street $33,000 for infrastructure improvements to local roads
• Motor vehicle highway $240,000, which covers the wages of the street department employees plus equipment and materials. The fund includes $20,000 which will be used for maintenance and improvements to the town’s maintenance building.
• The town will receive $95,000 from its TIF
• A grant fund has $200,000 projected in it, contingent on whether the town receives two large grants it has applied for. A COPS grant was applied for which would provide a third full time officer to the department and the town plans to apply for the most recent Community Crossings road grant and,
• The public safety section has $75,000 for the operating the the Rome City Police Department.
The 2021 budget will be finalized during the Oct. 12 town council meeting, which will start at 6:30 p.m.
