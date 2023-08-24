ALBION — It wasn’t the fact that the Noble County Commissioners entered into separate contracts with the highway department’s engineer to oversee the construction of the $15 million Noble County Annex and the $8 million renovation of the Noble County Courthouse.
It wasn’t the combined amount of the contracts — $200,000 spread out over four payments, the council said it knew it was getting a bargain.
No, what rankled the Noble County Council was the fact that the county’s fiscal governing body had no idea any of it had happened.
The issue came to head during Wednesday’s final day of budget hearings for the county council.
Any sore spots appeared to be smoothed over after Commissioner Anita Hess explained things.
Quite simply, Hess said she didn’t know the council didn’t know.
“I assumed they knew,” Hess said. “They didn’t.”
During Wednesday’s discussions, Hess said she would make sure that history wouldn’t repeat itself, promising more communication between the two governing bodies of Noble County.
Legally, the commissioners were in the right to enter into a contract with an employee. It happens fairly regularly.
The commissioners also legally earmarked the money to pay for those two supervisory roles to come from American Rescue Plan monies. The federal government gave the commissioners the power to spend all of that money — not county councils.
The issue might not have come to light at all if it weren’t for the fact that the third payment to engineer Zack Smith in January of this year had mistakenly come out of a Rainy Day Fund appropriation instead of ARP monies. The county council had to approve that appropriation, which got people talking.
Even the appropriation from the Rainy Day fund said lacked clarity. The appropriation request only said it was going to engineering/consulting fees on the courthouse renovation. It did not specify who it was going to.
“We did not know where the money was going,” Councilman Tom Janes said.
Overall, the council wished it had more information — sooner.
“We’re disappointed in how this came down,” Councilman Doug Harp said. “I was not happy.”
The county council may not have had a say in how the commissioners spent the ARP monies, but Councilman Mary Wysong said they should have been notified that such a contract was in the works.
“It seems right since we are the fiscal body of the county,” Wysong said.
Council president George Bennett said the council should share some of the burden because it didn’t question how much Smith was being paid for doing basically two full-time jobs.
Janes took issue with that line of thought.
“I don’t see why we had to ask anything,” Janes said. “We were left out.”
Hess said she didn’t blame the council for being upset.
“I don’t fault them,” she said. “It kind of blind-sided them.”
Hess’ promises to stress communication — including having county attorney Dennis Graft forward future contract proposals to the council and commissioners — appeared to have help smooth things over.
“I was upset,” Wysong said. “We have an understanding now.”
The council stressed it thinks Smith has done an incredible job juggling the renovation and construction duties while still running a premier highway engineering department.
In fact, Councilman Trey Forbes said he couldn’t think of a better person to pull off the double duty.
According to Commissioner Gary Leatherman, the discussion to enter into a separate agreement with Smith came discussion in a public meeting. The vote also came in a public meeting, according to Leatherman.
Leatherman did acknowledge that the topic was most likely not listed as an agenda item which would have drawn more attention to it.
“We weren’t hiding anything,” Leatherman said. “It was done in a public meeting.”
Leatherman is a semi regular attendee at county council meetings, giving him an insight that isn’t necessarily reciprocated by anyone from the county council.
“Gary Leatherman spends a lot more time sitting in the back row of our meetings than George Bennett spends at commissioners meetings,” Bennett said.
The first contract with Smith to handle oversight over the new annex construction came in September 2021, resulting in $50,000 payments in October 2021 and January 2022.
The second contract came as the county had begun to transition from the near completion of the annex to the courthouse renovation project currently under way.
That May 2022 contract called for $50,000 payments in January of this year and in January 2024.
Forbes said the decision to go with Smith likely saved the county thousands of dollars.
An article posted online by the Project Manager Institute gave a suggest target of 5% of a total project’s cost as being set aside for the project manager.
With Noble County’s $23 million in combined project, Smith’s $200,000 contract is approximately 0.8%.
Smith has had direct hand in the planning as well as the implementation stage of both projects.
And the highway department continues to secure federal and state grant monies.
“He’s very valuable to the county,” Harp said of Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.