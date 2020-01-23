ALBION — After eight hours of discussion Thursday, plans continue to move forward on the new $15 million Noble County government annex in downtown Albion.
The commissioners, along with representatives from American Structurepoint, met with department heads throughout the day, to get their feedback on up-to-date plans of the building.
Zack Smith, Noble County Highway Department engineer, is heading up the project. He said overall the project is going well.
“We got good feedback today,” he said.
Thursday’s sessions with each of the department heads gave officials a closer look at the layout of their offices in the proposed two-story building.
The county held a similar meeting with department heads in fall, getting a first round of feedback about what might work or not work for their offices.
In order to build the annex, the county will raze the current Noble County Prosecutor’s Office and build the new structure on the same site. The county will then also do some renovation work to the courthouse.
The project will bring all of the county departments under two roofs — the annex and Noble County Courthouse. Currently, county offices are spread out across more than a half-dozen locations in Albion.
Smith said the county will continue to meet with representatives from American Structurepoint throughout the next few months with hopes of having completed plans by this fall.
Smith is hoping to bid the project this fall, with construction to begin in 2021. The new building will be a two-story structure with a basement, which will be utilized for storage.
In upcoming sessions the representatives will start to finalize the smaller details of each office, including furniture and equipment layout.
Before wrapping up Thursday’s discussion, American Structurepoint representatives and the Noble County Commissioners discussed color tones on the building and the plaza, which will be built on the east end of the building.
The commissioners chose a cool grey and blue color palette for the building, with pops of color throughout. A proposed two-story mural feature will highlight the entrance of the building. From there, visitors will be able to take the stairway to offices on the second floor. The building will also include an elevator.
American Structurepoint representatives said they are looking to keep the building simple and clean.
A plaza will be constructed on the east end of the building, giving visitors and employees a place to enjoy some outdoor green space. It will feature planters and decorative trees.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman questioned the possibility of putting heating coils under the sidewalks in the plaza and leading to the building. This would help the maintenance crew maintain the sidewalks in the winter.
Daniel Weinheimer, federal group leader with American Structurepoint, said that was something they could put in the bid specs as an alternate. This would give the commissioners the opportunity to make a decision on the feature depending on the cost at a later date.
The project is estimated to cost about $15 million, with the county opting to fund that cost with a 20-year property tax bond. The estimated tax impact of that project is around $10 per year for the average homeowner, while farmers and businesses can expect to pay about $30 more per $100,000 of assessed value.
If the county is able to keep the project under that $15 million price tag, the project wouldn’t be eligible for a countywide referendum on the bond debt.
