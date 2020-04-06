LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners opted to give a Wolcottville woman accused of violating the county’s public nuisance ordinance until next week to clean up the cars, debris, and other materials the county said has piled up on her property.
LaGrange County Code Enforcement officer Bill Stewart told the commissioners that property owned by Natasha Medina, 7445 South C.R. 900E, is cluttered with items that put it in violation of the county’s public nuisance ordinance. Stewart showed the commissioners a series of photographs taken over the last six weeks that show the accumulated debris.
When it came time for her to talk, Medina promised the commissioners “if you give me until the end of the week, it will be gone.”
Medina was facing the possibility of a $100 a week fine. The Commissioners opted to give her until Monday to have the materials cleaned up and the code enforcement officer rules her property no longer in violation of the county public nuisance ordinance.
In other matters, the commissioners awarded eGov Strategies, an Indianapolis company, a contract worth $19,415 to design and build the county a new website. IT Department Director Bob Murphy said it would take the organization about 30 weeks to build and get the new site up and running. The commissioners voted to use money from the county’s Economic Development Income Tax fund to pay for the improvements.
Murphy also got the commissioners to approve a new plan that calls from him to upgrade the technology in the commissioner’s meeting room – microphones, projectors, and screens. Those will be replaced with new microphones, and the large projector and screen replaced by a 75-inch television and a series of desktop monitors. The cost of those upgrades is $11,333. Murphy said he has the money in his budget to pay for the upgraded equipment. He said the installation of the new gear could start as early as this week.
Murphy also got permission to purchase a new ID card printer at a cost of $1,481.49. He said he had that money in his budget as well.
