KENDALLVILLE — The Indiana State Police is asking for the public help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stolen items from and attempted to break into a Kendqallville business on Nov. 19.
The attempted break-in and theft occurred at Bodigon Auto Sales, 1320 W. North St.
Business security cameras revealed that during the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 19, an unidentified thin male suspect wearing an orange hoodie, blue gloves, blue jeans and white/black running shoes, attempted to gain entry into the office building at Bodigon Auto Sales. The suspect then gained entry into a 1990 Chevrolet Corvette and attempted to “hotwire” the vehicle's ignition system.
Security video then shows the suspect loading a large black subwoofer speaker box and several other items onto a yellow 1996 Club Cart golf cart belonging to the business, and then driving away. The golf cart is gas operated, has a yellow canopy roof, chrome wheels and a white colored rear bench seat.
Troopers have not yet positively identified the suspect, nor located the stolen golf cart and other stolen items.
Anybody with information that may help troopers solve this crime are requested to contact Master Trooper Steve Malone at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post by calling 432-8661. All caller information may remain anonymous if requested.
